Six seniors started for the 2019 Swanville softball team, so suffice to say, the 2020 version will be an inexperienced one in the second year of coach Lizz Schafer’s reign.
“This season we are starting out with a very young team, so it will be a season of rebuilding,” Schafer said.
The Bulldogs feature only one senior, Lucia Bryce, this season.
“She is stepping up as a leader on the team so far and we will look to her to be an example to the younger players,” Schafer said. “She is also a great motivator for the younger girls.”
Kennedy Chuba took over pitching duties for Swanville midway through last season as a seventh grader and Schafer expects her to continue in that role this year.
She also said there is a group of talented eighth graders and freshmen who will step into varsity roles.
Among the biggest of the goals for Swanville this season will be offense.
“We are looking to increase our batting. We would like the girls to be more comfortable at the plate and confident in their abilities,” Schafer said. “Obviously, bettering our record from last year would be great, but we need to focus on rebuilding our team and developing the skills to be competitive with our opponents.”
The Bulldogs were 3-14 in 2019.
Practice began this week and though it’s early, Schafer has been impressed with how good the girls have looked on both sides of the diamond.
“Our greatest weakness is that we are such a young team, it will just take time and experience to develop and fine tune their skills.,” Schafer said. “The girls are scrappy and have a lot of heart, and they are willing to put in the work. We will continue to work hard each day in practice.”
The biggest thing that Schafer and the Bulldogs are looking forward to is learning more.
“We are excited to see how the season starts off and will know more of what specifically we need to work more on,” Schafer said.
The first look at that will be an indoor scrimmage against the other Prairie Conference squads at St. John’s University, Friday.
Swanville’s first game is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at home against Ashby.
