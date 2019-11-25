Eight Royalton-Upsala wrestlers who placed at the Section 7A Meet a year ago return to wrestle once again for the Royals.
In Holdingford, coach Logan Oeillen and the Huskers are looking to fill up an entire 14-player squad for the first time consistently in four years.
For the Royals, section place winners; ill Gorecki, Hunter Novitzki, Jacob Leibold, Brady Conrad, Gabe Gorecki, Aidan Olson, Gage Louden, and Mason Novitzki return along with senior captains Isaac Kasella and Christopher Borash.
“I expect everyone to step up on this team. Everyone has role, and everyone has ownership to make this team better,” said Royals head coach Terry Gorecki. “As a team, we will get better every time we are on a mat whether we are practicing on one or competing on one.”
Holdingford’s leaders are expected to be James Welle, as well as Tate and Drew Lange.
Oeillen expects the Huskers to make a run at a top four finish in the section playoffs, while he knows that the conference will be tough.
“Our Conference competition is VERY strong again this year. Each conference dual for everyone will be a dog fight,” Oeillen said.
The schedule is expected to be tough for RU, who went 14-9 a year ago, according to Gorecki.
“Our schedule will test every wrestler on this team. The schedule is set up for us to be very competitive by team/individual sections,” Gorecki said.
Gorecki said a key to victory in 2019 will be for the Royals to look for pins to earn bonus points.
“Our strengths is that we believe in team first. We are one team, 7-12th grade, with a common goal to get better every day,” Gorecki said.
RU opens the season with a meet in Anoka, Wednesday. Holdingford starts the season the same day with an invite at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.