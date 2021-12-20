Little Falls jumped out to a big lead, Friday, but St. Cloud Tech was just too strong in the upper weights for it to hold on.
The Flyers led by as many as 18 at 23-5, but saw the Tigers tally the last 27 points of the dual. That resulted in a 43-26 non-conference loss for Little Falls.
Cassidy Okerman got the Flyers out to a stellar start with a 40-second pin at 106 pounds. After a tech fall at 113 brought St. Cloud Tech within one, Little Falls took control.
Kobi Cameron stuck his opponent in just 45 seconds at 120, and Mason Rausch followed that at 126 with a pin in 2:30. Austin Litke — who is ranked No. 9 in Class AAA at 132 pounds — finished off a 16-1 tech fall in the second period to put the Flyers in control at 23-5.
The Tigers answered with two straight major decisions and a sudden victory overtime win at at 152 pounds to close the gap to 23-16. Little Falls wasn’t done, however. Ryan Kloeckl out-lasted Sam Long for a 6-5 sudden victory win for the Flyers at 160, putting them on top 26-16.
From there, it was all Tigers.
Class AAA No. 10-ranked 182-pounder Andy Johnson from St. Cloud Tech got a second period pin at 170 before a forfeit at 182 put the Flyers in a 28-26 hold. Another Tigers pin and a forfeit at 220 put the match out of reach for Little Falls entering the final bout of the evening.
The 285-pound battle saw No. 8 ranked Eli VanRisseghem of Little Falls lock horns with St. Cloud Tech’s No. 9-ranked 220-pounder Tucker Hugg.
It was a hard-fought, low scoring match clash, but Hugg managed to hand VanRisseghem a 2-1 loss by decision.
Little Falls (1-2 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) travels to Alexandria for a triangular, Thursday.
