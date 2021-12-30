Royalton’s Jacob Leibold reached the 152-pound semifinals with a 3-0 opening day at the Rumble on the Red, Wednesday, in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Royals had tallied at least 65.5 points when wrestling wrapped up Wednesday, putting them in sixth place among the 62-team field at the two-day tournament. The annual tournament brings in top talent from all classes from multiple states.
Leibold, who is ranked No. 3 at 152 in Class A, was one of six Royalton wrestlers to reach at least the championship quarterfinals, Wednesday. He wrestled in the semifinals, Thursday, after this edition of the Record went to press.
He opened the day in dominant fashion, pinning Shelby Fischer Lund from Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield in 1:25. He followed that with a 9-3 decision over Foley’s Alex Jennisson before claiming a 6-1 decision over Bradee Dwinell of Waconia to advance to the semis.
Lane Olson (113) won his first match before taking a loss in the quarterfinals, Wednesday. Alex Diederich (126) opened with two straight wins before a tough loss to Big Lake’s Christian Noble in the quarterfinals.
At 145, Sawyer Simmons got a 59-second pin over Hunter Conrad from Faribault to open the day. He won a decision in round two before dropping a 3-0 bout in the quarters. Bryce Holm (220) got a decision and a pin to start 2-0, but slipped into the consolation bracket with his first loss of the day. Jeremy Mugg (285) pinned his way to the quarterfinals before losing by fall himself.
The tournament resumes, Thursday, at the Fargodome with round four of consolation wrestling. Royalton (5-0 duals) travels to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City for a triangular, Thursday.
