The Royalton wrestling team got its season off to a stellar start, Dec. 3, when it claimed the tournament championship in Big Lake.
The Royals — who enter the season ranked No. 4 in Class A — entered 14 wrestlers in the tournament, and 13 of them reached the podium. That helped them garner 207 points for the title, edging second-place Big Lake’s 204.5. It also included two invidual championships and five second-place finishers.
Senior Jacob Leibold showed why he is the No. 3 ranked grappler in Class A at 152 pounds when he moved up a weight class and still took the title. He claimed the 160-pound championship with a pair of major decisions (15-2 and 11-1) and a 1-0 victory over Coy Gunderson of K-M-S in the main event.
Gabe Gorecki — ranked No. 4 in Class A at 182 pounds — stayed in his traditional class and picked up a pair of pins for the championship. He stuck Xander Johnson of Minnewaska Area in the semifinals and Minnetonka’s Alejandro Torbenson in 40 seconds to finish atop the podium.
Tucker Simmons went 2-1 on the day to earn a second-place finish for the Royals at 106 pounds, while Lane Olson was 1-1 at 113 for silver. Alex Diederich matched Olson’s outcome for second place at 132.
Sawyer Simmons, who came in ranked No. 6 at 160 pounds, went down to 152 for the day. The junior went 2-1 with a pair of pins to take second in the tournament. Jeremy Mugg added two first-period pins en route to second place at 285.
Kaden Holm (195) and Bryce Holm (220) earned bronze medals for the Royals. Brady Yourczek (138) and Nicholas Leibold (145) claimed fifth-place finishes, with Bryce Binek (132) earning a trip to the podium at sixth place.
Royalton opens its dual season at Ogilvie, Thursday, and travels south to the Jackson County Central Tournament, Saturday.
