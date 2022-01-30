Royalton put 12 wrestlers on the podium and came home with three champions, Jan. 22, from the Skip Nalan Invitational in Grand Rapids.
The Royals finished the day with a first-place team score of 185.5 — which handily bested second-place Grand Rapids Black’s 171. Jamestown (N.D.) (166), Brainerd (156) and Aitkin (150) rounded out the top five.
Highlighting the day for Class A No. 4 ranked Royalton were three tournament champions. To that, it added two second-place and third-place finishers. Alex Diederich, Jacob Leibold and Bryce Holm all brought home gold medals for the Royals.
Diederich’s day at 126 pounds picked up in the quarterfinals, where he took a 22-4 technical fall over James Erickson of Aitkin. Diederich — ranked No. 6 in Class A at 126 pounds — followed that with an 8-6 decision over Grand Rapids’ Connor Wakefield. He finished day with a thriller, when he capped off the title with a 3-2 decision over Edina’s Landon Nebel, ranked No,. 5 at 132 pounds in Class AAA.
Leibold, ranked No. 3 in Class A at 152, needed to win four matches to pick up the tournament title. He did just that in convincing fashion.
The Royals’ senior opened with a pin in 1:34 over Adyn Eckert of Jamestown. That preceeded pins that took just 54 seconds and 1:25 against Hibbing’s Lucky Benz and Liam Holmberg of Edina, respectively. That put him in a battle with Class AA No. 10 ranked 160-pounder Zak McPhee of Proctor-Hermantown in the championship. Leibold flexed, yet again, taking a 9-0 major decision.
Bryce Holm brought home one more title for the Royals at 220 pounds. He pinned Jamestown’s Bo Nelson in 3:40 to move onto the semifinals. There, he stuck Charles Thorsen from Edina in 3:59. He matched up with Aitkin’s Alex Stifter in the finals, where he cruised to a 6-0 decision.
Two more Royalton grapplers reached the finals in their respective classes, but settled for second place.
Class A No. 6 170-pounder Gabe Gorecki of the Royals worked a 3:00 pin in the quarterfinals and defeated Jack Grell of Aitkin 6-3 in the semis. He ran into a tough opponent in Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals, and narrowly dropped a 5-4 decision.
Jeremy Mugg, ranked No. 5 in Class A at 285, had similar results. He pinned his first opponent in 1:37 before dropping Clayton Danielsen of Grand Rapids, 7-0. He found Class AA No. 7 ranked Craig Ashton from Aitkin waiting for him in the finals, and eventually took a loss by fall to give the Royals their second silver medal of the tournament.
Will Gorecki, ranked No. 6 at 132, claimed the first third place of the day for the Royals. He clinched bronze with a 6-4, sudden victory win over Aitkin’s Kenny Erickson.
Kaden Holm matched that finish for Royalton at 195 pounds. His lone loss came in the semifinals to Class A No. 4 ranked JoJo Thompson of Grand Rapids. He bounced back with a pin in 1:51 over Brainerd’s Ethan Kosloski for third.
Bryce Binek (120) finished the day with a 3-1 record to take fifth place for the Royals. Nicholas Leibold (145) and Hunter Novitzki both went 2-2 to finish in seventh place. Marcus Hayes (106) and Brock Costanzo (138) rounded out the scoring with eighth-place finishes.
The big day in Grand Rapids came two days after the Royals extended their winning streak to start the season to 14 duals, Jan. 20, at a home triangular.
Royalton knocked off Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49-22 and Paynesville Area 65-9.
The Royals jumped out to a big lead and never looked back against the Lakers. Pins for Lane Olson (113) and Diederich (126) along with a decision Class A No. 8 ranked Tucker Simmons at 106 added to a pair of HL-W-W forfeits. That put Royalton up big, 27-0.
The Lakers finally put some points on the board with a couple of wins, but Jacob Leibold put that to a stop at 152. Ranked No. 3 in Class A, he dominated on his way to a 10-0 major over Class A No. 10 Wiley Wiegert.
Gabe Gorecki (170), Holm and Mugg all won by fall down the stretch to put away the victory.
Royalton allowed Paynesville Area to claim only two weight classes in their dual. The victory featured five pins for the Royals, while the Bulldogs also forfeited four matches.
The highlight of the match came at 220 pounds. There, Holm — who is unranked — put Class A No. 8 ranked Spencer Eisenbraun on his back for a win by fall.
That winning streak grew to 16, Tuesday, when the Royals made quick work of Mille Lacs and Aitkin in Onamia.
Royalton lost only two matches against the Raiders, a 61-10 blowout victory.
A major decision for Class A No. 2 ranked Zach Remer of Mille Lacs gave his team a brief 4-3 lead. After that, the Royals won 11 of the final 12 bouts, including seven straight.
Jacob Leibold (160), Gabe Gorecki (182), Kaden Holm (195), Bryce Holm (220) and Mugg (285) all won by fall for the Royals. The quickest came from Gorecki at just 13 seconds. Mugg didn’t mess around, either. He stuck his opponent in 21 seconds.
Diederich (126), Yourczek (132) and Will Gorecki (138) all added wins by tech fall.
The more impressive win of the evening, however, was a 55-17 thrashing of Aitkin, which is receiving votes in the Class AA state rankings.
Simmons (106) opened the match with a pin in 1:45, and Olson (113) followed with a 10-2 major decision. After Diederich (126) earned another first period fall and Will Gorecki (132) claimed an 8-5 decision, the Royals were already up 25-0.
The Gobblers went on a bit of a run in the middle weights, with a decision followed by a pair of majors. That was as close as it got.
Leibold (160) swung the momentum back to the Royals with a first period pin. Novitzki (170), Gabe Gorecki (182), Kaden Holm (195) and Bryce Holm (220) followed with pins of their own to pull the Royals into total command.
Royalton (16-0 overall, 3-0 conference) was back on the mat, Jan. 28, at Kimball Area. It then travels to West Central Area for a quad, Thursday.
