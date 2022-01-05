Jacob Leibold’s third-place finish led Royalton to sixth as a team, Dec. 29 - 30, at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, North Dakota.
The tournament is one of the largest in the upper midwest. It features top talent from five states — Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and California. The Royals’ team score of 96.5 was good for sixth out of 74 teams.
Leibold’s third-place finish highlighted the two-day event for Royalton. Ranked No. 3 at 152 pounds, Leibold cruised into the semifinals on day two of the tournament. There, he hit his first speed bump and took his only loss thus far during his senior season.
Matching up against the No. 5 ranked 145-pounder in Class AAA, Leibold dropped a 7-3 decision to Dan Vanacker of Forest Lake. He bounced back in a big way, however, with a 16-10 decision over Sartell’s Ashton Lipinski, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA at 152 pounds.
That put him in the third-place match against Nicholas Anderson of West Fargo. Leibold put an exclamation point on the top finish for Royalton with a pin in 1:48.
He was one of five Royals to reach the medal stand.
Jeremy Mugg also finished off a strong weekend for the Royals with a fourth-place finish at 285.
He climbed into the third-place match with wins of 3-1 over Stillwater’s Jawahn Cockfield; 5-2 over Kane Lapointe of Big Lake and a 4:33 pin against Bishop Ryan’s Coy Okeson.
Though he dropped the third-place match by fall, he still finished the weekend with a 5-2 record.
At 220 pounds, Bryce Holm came away with a seventh-place finish for the Royals. He did so with a 6-4 sudden victory win over Ayden Schlafman of Bismarck.
Sawyer Simmons also finished in seventh place, doing so at 145 pounds. He won a 5-1 decision over Tri-City United’s Carter O’Malley to cap off the weekend.
Lane Olson reached the medal stand with an eighth-place finish for Royalton. At 113 pounds, he notched a pair of wins on the weekend.
Royalton (5-0 duals) travels to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Thursday, and hosts a dual tournament, Saturday.
