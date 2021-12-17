Royalton capped off a busy week Tuesday, with a pair of victories at the Frazee Triangular.
The Class A No. 4 ranked Royals picked up convincing wins of 54-14 and 54-18 over Class A No. 11 ranked Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie and Frazee, respectively.
In its first dual of the night against BHVPP, a pin for Lane Olson and a pair of forfeits helped the Royals to an 18-14 lead heading into the 152-pound match. From there, it was all Royals as they closed the match by outscoring the Raiders 36-0 over the final seven matches.
That run included a milestone win for Jacob Leibold at 160 pounds. Leibold, who is ranked No. 3 in Class A at 152 pounds, took a win by forfeit to clinch his 150th career victory. That followed a 7-0 decision for Sawyer Simmons at 152, and the Royals were off and running.
Hunter Novitzki worked a second-period pin in 3:25 to keep the momentum going, before BHVPP forfeited the next two weight classes. Bryce Holm (220) kept the streak going with a 5-4 decision, with Jeremy Mugg pinning his 285-pound opponent in just 24 seconds to put an exclamation point on the win.
The Royals rode that wave of success right into their dual with Frazee. Tucker Simmons opened that bout by sticking his opponent in 1:18, and the Hornets forfeited the next three classes. That staked Royalton to a 24-0 advantage early.
When wrestling resumed at 132 pounds, Royalton’s Bryce Binek claimed a 5-0 decision to extend the lead even further before the home team finally picked up its first win at 138.
A decision for Will Gorecki (145) and a pin by Leibold (160) sandwiched a battle of ranked wrestlers at 152. There, Royalton’s No. 6-ranked, 160-pound sophomore Sawyer Simmons met up with Class A No. 10-ranked 152-pounder Jake Nagel. The two battled to a 10-7 decision, but in the end it was the Hornet junior who came out on top.
Still, the Royals held a substantial 36-6 lead after Leibold’s pin at 160.
Gabe Gorecki (182) and Holm (195) both earned pins for the Royals to extend the advantage to 48-12, with Mugg again closing the dual with a pin at 285.
The sweep came just three days after the Royals took second with 171 points in a loaded, 14-team field at Jackson County Central’s Pizza Ranch Invite. The annual showcase features some of the top teams and wrestlers in all classes from throughout the state.
Royalton came home with three tournament championships on the day.
The first of those came at 126 pounds, where Class A No. 4 ranked Alex Diederich went 3-0. He capped off his title run with a 9-7 decision over New London-Spicer’s Luke Ruter.
Leibold finished the day with the same, undefeated record. At 152 pounds, he clinched the championship with an impressive, 15-0 technical fall over Dylan Withers of JCC.
Gorecki, who is ranked No. 4 at 182 pounds, rounded out the gold medal performances for Royalton. He did so by going 2-0, including a title bout pin in 3:02 against Cooper Ochsendorf from Maple River/United South Central.
Four other Royals finished with a win to claim third place in their weight class.
Perhaps the most satisfying of those came for Novitzki at 170 pounds. Earlier in the tournament, he was knocked into the consolation bracket with a tough loss to Riley Gill of Hutchinson. Novitzki got his revenge, however, taking an 11-6 decision in a rematch for third place.
Olson (113) ended his weekend with a bang, pinning Hutchinson’s Raydon Bipes in 2:35 to seal the bronze medal.
Holm and Mugg rounded out the third-place finishers for Royalton at 220 and 285, respectively. Holm did so by earning a dramatic, overtime pin against Class A No. 7 ranked William Freking of JCC. Mugg claimed third by pinning Fairmont/Martin County West’s Alec Thompson in 1:28.
Class A No. 10 ranked 106-pounder Tucker Simmons took fourth to add to Royalton’s successful showing. Will Gorecki, ranked No. 4 at 145, reached the podium with a fifth-place finish, with Eli Psyck (160) and Kaden Holm (195) added sixth-place performances to give Royalton 11 wrestlers on the medal stand.
Royalton opened its dual schedule at a quadrangular in Ogilvie, Dec. 9. It was, again, dominant.
The Royals defeated Rush City-Braham 63-15 and followed that with a 68-6 triumph over the hosting Lions. They saved the best for last, shutting out Crosby-Ironton, 76-0, to cap off the night.
In five duals so far this season, Royalton has outscored its opponents 315-53.
No Rush City-Braham wrestler made it out of the first round in the first four matches in the opener. Tucker Simmons (106) and Parker Dietman (113) needed only 10 seconds to get their Tiger opponents to their backs. Olson (120) followed that with a fall in 25 seconds, before Diederich (126) won by fall in just 1:13, as Royalton jumped out to a 24-0 lead in a hurry.
Nicholas Leibold (145) kept the onslaught going with a 16-second pin, with Jacob Leibold (152) needing only 41 seconds for the fall. Novitzki (170) and Gabe Gorecki (182) closed it out with lightning-quick pins of 10 and five seconds, respectively.
Ogilvie forfeited six classes in its bout with Royalton. Tucker Simmons, Olson and Mugg had wins by fall for the Royals, with Brock Costonzo adding an 11-1 major decision at 138 pounds.
In the finale, Crosby-Ironton surrendered nine forfeits en route to the shutout. The highlight of that match came at 152, where Jacob Leibold met up with Class A No. 2 ranked John Paul Fitzpatrick.
The Royals’ senior out-lasted Fitzpatrick for a hard-fought, 1-0 decision.
Royalton (5-0 overall, 0-0 Central Minnesota Conference) is back on the mat for the Eden Valley-Watkins Quad, Friday.
