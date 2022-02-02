Royalton picked up its biggest win of the season, Jan. 28, in a clash of two teams ranked among the top five in the state.
As such a match should, it came down to the final match. Class A No. 4 Royalton got a massive victory from Jeremy Mugg to preserve a 34-29 Central Minnesota Conference win over Class A No. 3 Kimball Area.
The Cubs forfeited at 220, giving the Royals a slim, 31-29 lead heading into the 285 match. But a victory was not guaranteed, as Mugg — ranked No. 5 at 285 — faced off with Ace Meyer, who is ranked No. 9. Any victory would seal the win for Royalton, but any loss would slingshot Kimball Area into the winner’s circle.
In clash worthy of top-rated wrestlers, an escape by Mugg proved to be the difference. The Royals senior improved to 27-6 on the season with a 3-2 decision that clinched his team’s 17th win in row to start the season.
Early on, it looked like Royalton might run away with it.
Class A No. 7 ranked 106-pounder Tucker Simmons got a pin 3:24 over Connor Carlson, and Lane Olson (113) followed with a pin of Jon Serbus in 3:34. That put the Royals up 12-0 before Kimball Area got a 5-3 overtime win at 120.
The Royals continued to roll. At 126, No. 4 ranked Alex Diederich claimed an 18-5 major over Jack Bollman. No. 8 ranked 132-pounder Will Gorecki of Royalton added a 5-1 decision, and it was 19-3 in favor of the home team.
That’s when the Cubs began to get their mojo working.
Class A No. 10 138-pounder Lucas Jurek of Kimball Area won an 11-2 decision, and Brett Schiefelbein (145) followed with a pin in 4:35. When Cub junior Logan Kuseske, No. 9 at 160, claimed a 10-1 major at 152, Royalton’s lead had dwindled to two at 19-17.
Jacob Leibold gave the Royals some breathing room. Ranked No. 3 at 152, Leibold moved up a weight class to pin Caden Guggisberg in 3:07. That improved his record to 32-1 on the season.
Hank Meyer won an overtime bout at 170 to give Kimball Area three more points. That set the score at 25-20 in favor of Royalton going into one of the night’s key matches.
At 182, Royalton’s No. 6 ranked 170 pounder, Gabe Gorecki, lined up across from Carter Holtz, ranked No. 1 at 182. Though Holtz was able to claim the match, Gorecki fought to prevent him from picking up any extra points. The 6-0 decision for the Cubs’ senior closed the gap to 25-23, but those two points proved pivotal for Royalton.
Kimball Area took its first lead of the night, 29-25, after 220 pound, Class A No. 6 ranked Haden Rosenow managed a pin in 3:26 at 195. That set up the thrilling finish that started with a forfeit at 220.
Royalton (17-0 overall, 4-0 conference) puts that undefeated mark on the line, Thursday, when it travels to West Central Area for a quad. Joining the Royals are No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, No. 5 West Central and No. 7 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. They are in Minnewaska, Saturday, for the Central Minnesota Conference Tournament.
