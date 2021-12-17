The Pierz Pioneers took home a victory and competed strongly in other weight classes, Dec. 10-11, at the 54th Paul Bunyan Wrestling Tournament in Brainerd.
Trevor Radunz (11-0) led the way for the Pioneers, taking first place at 145 pounds. He won the first two matches easily before winning the final two by decision.
He pinned his first opponent, Ryan Joyce from Sartell-Saint Stephen, in 3:11. Next, he faced Evan Miller, who he pinned in only 1:23. In the semifinal, he was pitted against Phillip Kennan from Grand Rapids.
There, he defeated Keenan by major decision and moved on to the final. He won by decision against Isaiah Jilson from Brainerd (5-2). Radunz finished with 27 total team points.
Carter Young also enjoyed a pleasant showing, placing second at 106. Young, defeated Noah Ludwig from White Bear Lake. In the semifinals, he pinned Cash Osterman in 4:41. He took care of the next opponent even faster, pinning Alexander Hendrickson from Sartell-Saint Stephen in 1:54. But a 9-8 decision gave Joey Seeley from Grand Rapids a tight victory in the final round.
Jacob LeBlanc (11-3) placed third at 138 and scored 18 team points. He defeated Andrew Novack from Chisago Lakes by decision, 4- 3. He then lost to Beau Robinson from Little Falls in another decision, 5-3. But Leblanc bounced back, pinning his next opponent, Tyler Brock from White Bear Lake Area, in 3:49. In another tough battle, he used his moves to win by decision against Tanner Morlan from Grand Rapids.
The next round was his best performance yet. He pinned Bailey Peichel from Frazee in only 53 seconds. Finally, he won the third-place match by decision over Wyatt Baum from Little Falls.
Pierz had Liam Hennessy place fourth at 120. Derrick Przybilla placed sixth at 160, garnering seven team points. Dustin Hoffman (220) and Nathan Nash (170) placed seventh. Kyle Stangl (106) and Frank Tomberlin (152) both finished eighth.
The Pioneers’ will be back on the road, Tuesday, at Park Rapids.
