Pierz continued to roll with a 4-1 dual record, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
The Pioneers went 2-1 at a quad in Mora, Jan. 21, after taking a pair of wins the evening before on their home mat.
The more recent of those featured wins of 58-24 over Mille Lacs and 64-10 against Rock Ridge.
Against the Raiders, Pierz lost only three of the 12 total matches, not counting forfeits.
An early forfeit and a loss by fall to Class A No. 2 ranked Zach Remer at 113 pounds had the Pioneers in an early 12-4 hole in their dual against Mille Lacs. After that, it was all Pierz.
Derek Stangl (126) worked a pin in 49 seconds, before Chase Becker (132) followed suit with a 3:00 fall. Jacob LeBlanc (138) and Class AA No. 5 ranked Trevor Radunz kept the momentum going, sticking their opponents in 1:32 and 23 seconds, respectively.
Derrick Przybilla (152) and Frank Tomberlin (160) followed their lead. They got pins in 4:27 and 2:44 to give Pierz wins by fall in a row, giving them a commanding lead of 40-12.
Wyatt Dingmann (182) and Nathan Nash (195) added pins of their own to complete the win.
Pierz put forth an even more dominant performance against Rock Ridge — a consolidation between Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert. The Wolverines managed to take only two weight classes.
Carter Young (113), Becker (132), LeBlanc (138), Radunz (145), Caleb Koch (170), Nash (182) and Daniel Hoffman (220) all won by fall for the Pioneers. The match was never in doubt.
Their lone loss of the week was a tough, 43-27 Granite Ridge Conference defeat at the hands of Mora, which is receiving votes in the Class AA state rankings.
Pierz held a 27-22 lead with four matches remaining, but the Mustangs were able to win them all to steal a victory.
It started out fairly well for the Pioneers. Young won a hard-fought 7-6 decision at 106 to get the dual off on the right foot. However, they trailed 18-6 going into the 138-pound match before they got things back on track.
An 8-5 decision for LeBlanc (138) was followed by Radunz’s (145) third pin of the evening. That closed the deficit to 18-15 before Mora earned a major decision at 152.
Down 22-15, Tomberlin (160) got his opponent to his back with only seconds remaining to get Pierz in striking distance. A forfeit by Mora at 170 put the Pioneers back on top before the Mustangs’ final run.
At its home triangular, Jan. 20, Pierz picked up one of its biggest wins to date, this season.
The Pioneers got out to a torrid start and held off a late run by Foley for a 45-29 Granite Ridge Conference victory over the Class AA No. 12 ranked Falcons.
Pierz took the first seven weight classes; four by fall. After a Foley forfeit at 106, Young (113) got things going with a pin in 4:34. Liam Hennessy (120) followed that with a fall in 3:23 before Stangl (126) earned technical fall in 5:51.
Becker (132) needed only 1:03 before he stuck his opponent to the mat, and LeBlanc (138) earned a third-period fall in 4:29. Radunz (145) dominated in an 11-3 major decision and it was literally all Pierz, 39-0.
The tide turned at 152 pounds with a 10-0 major decision for Foley’s Cole Rudnitski. It started a string of five straight wins for the Falcons, which included a pin for Josiah Peterson (182) and a Pierz forfeit at 195.
That closed the gap to 39-23, but Hoffman put an exclamation point on the win for Pierz at 220. He pinned his opponent in just 32 seconds, rendering a fall for Class AA No. 1 ranked 285-pounder Elijah Novak of Foley a moot point.
The Pioneers’ dominance in the middle weights was again the catalyst to a convincing, 50-27 win over Grand Rapids.
A 59-second pin for Stangl (126) put Pierz up 10-9 when it really took off. Becker (132), Radunz (145), Tomberlin (152) and Przybilla (160) all added pins, with LeBlanc (138) winning by major decision. The run put Pierz on top 38-9.
Nash (182) and Hoffman (220) stuck their opponents down the stretch to put it away.
Pierz (14-3 overall, 3-1 conference) traveled to Zimmerman, Jan. 28, and is in Fergus Falls, Thursday.
