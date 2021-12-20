Pierz came away with a fourth-place finish of 146 points in the 14-team Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament, Friday.
The Pioneers were led by a trio of first-place finishes, as they put a total of 12 wrestlers on the podium. Carter Young (106 pounds), Jacob LeBlanc (138) and Trevor Radunz (145) all were the champions of their weight class.
Young was steady all night, as he went 3-0 on his way to the championship at 106. He advanced to the finals with decisions of 6-0 and 8-1, before meeting up with Joey Seeley of Grand Rapids in the finals. Young continued his strong showing with a 2-0 decision to clinch the title.
At 138, LeBlanc got his day off to a roaring start with a pin in 1:14. He followed that with a 4-0 decision to advance to the finals, where he took on Andrew Novack of Chisago Lakes. LeBlanc out-lasted his opponent for a 5-3 victory to finish atop the podium.
Radunz, who is ranked No. 6 at 145 in Class AA, showed how he earned that ranking with a dominant night. He opened with a pin in 1:51, then he worked a 13-3 major decision in the semifinals. Taking on David Olson of St. Croix Central in the championship bout, Radunz stuck his opponent for his second win by fall of the tournament, this one coming in 1:52.
Liam Hennessy pinned his way to the finals at 120 pounds for Pierz. He had to knock off three opponents to make it to the title bout, and he did so with wins by fall in 1:58, 1:21 and 1:50. He settled for second, however, when he dropped a 6-0 decision to Ryan Bortz of Goodhue.
Chase Becker (132) went 2-1 on the day to take third place for the Pioneers. He won a 6-4 thriller over Saint Croix Falls’ Kaden Clark in the third-place match.
Pierz also tallied a pair of fourth-place finishes, with Kyle Stangl (106) and Derek Stangl (106) doing those honors. Frank Tomberlin (152), Derrick Pryzbilla (160) and Daniel Hoffman took sixth for the Pioneers, with Grant Kuske (195) and Alexander Gerwing (285) claiming eight place.
Pierz (3-1 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge) will travel to Park Rapids for a 6 p.m. non-conference dual, Tuesday.
