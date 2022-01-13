Little Falls and Pierz locked horns in a tightly contested Granite Ridge Conference battle, Jan. 6.
The Highway 27 rivals matched each other blow for blow in the triangular’s marquee event in Pierz. The home team was able to ride an early surge, however, to keep the Flyers just out of reach and claim a 33-31 thriller.
A Kyle Stangl pin in 3:21 at 106 pounds got the bout going strong for the Pioneers. Carter Young followed that with an 8-4 decision at 113 against Little Falls’ Jack Schmidt to give the Pioneers an early 9-0 lead.
The Flyers fought back.
Kobi Cameron (120) claimed a 5-1 decision over Liam Hennessy to dent the visitor’s side of the scoreboard. Noah Cameron (126) and Austin Litke (132) kept it going with decisions of 5-2 and 4-2, respectively, over Derek Stangl and Chase Becker. That knotted the score at 9-9 with five matches in the books.
Jacob LeBlanc (138) swung the favor back in Pierz’s direction with a 6-3 decision over Beau Robinson. Trevor Radunz — ranked No. 5 in Class AA at 145 pounds — extended the lead with a pin in 2:31, with Frank Tomberlin (152) coming through with a 5-1 decision to put the Pioneers up 21-9.
Ryan Kloeckl (160) stopped the Pierz streak when he earned a 12-0 major decision for the Flyers. When Hank LeClair (170) stuck his opponent in 46 seconds, Little Falls was back within striking distance at 21-19.
With the final two bouts of the evening set to be a forfeits — one for both teams — Nathan Nash (182) put the match out of reach for the Pioneers. He did so with a win by fall in 2:57.
Alexander Schmitz (195) picked up another first-period pin for the Flyers in 52 seconds, but that was as close as it got.
It capped a 2-0 day for Pierz, as it toppled Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 48-26 to open the evening’s festivities.
Pins for Young (106), Hennessy (120) and Radunz (145) helped the Pioneers open up a 42-0 lead that included four PC/H-F forfeits. The Dragons won the next three weight classes, but Nash (182) ended any chance of a comeback with a fall in 3:35.
Little Falls went 1-1 on the day, with its bout against PC/H-F following a similar pattern. The Flyers ended the dual with a 43-25 victory.
A pin for Cassidy Okermann (106) and a major decision by Kobi Cameron (120) helped Little Falls build a 34-0 lead before the Dragons got their first win at 145 pounds. When Dominic Scepurek (152) pinned his opponent in 3:53, it was all Little Falls at 40-4.
Schmitz (195) claimed a 4-2 decision to put the Flyers up 43-19 heading into the final bout of the dual. That pitted Eli VanRisseghem, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA at 285, against Justin Matson, ranked No. 3 in Class AA at 220.
The two battled hard for two and a half periods, but in the third period, Matson was able to get VanRisseghem to his back for a pin in 5:04 to steal the victory.
Pierz sweeps Jan. 7 tri
The Pioneers were dominant in another home triangular, Jan. 7.
They cruised to a 52-18 victory over Rush City-Braham before holding off a torrid comeback effort to defeat Milaca/Faith Christian 38-34.
In the opener against Rush City-Braham, Pierz won the first eight matches to claim a 37-0 lead before the Tigers got into the scoring mix. The hot start was highlighted by pins for Young (113), Hennessy (120), Derek Stangl (126) and Radunz (145).
Rush City-Braham finally got a win at 160, but the momentum was short-lived. Derrick Przybilla (170) followed with a pin before Nash (182) claimed a 2-1 decision.
In the final bout of the night, Pierz was carried by its lower weight classes. The Pioneers held a 38-5 lead heading into the 160-pound match. From there, the Wolves rattled off 29 unanswered points, but the home team’s lead was too big to overcome.
Kyle Stangl (113) worked a pin in 2:43, Derek Stangl (126) won a 23-7 technical fall in the second period and Becker (132) won by fall in 3:06. That helped the Pioneers to a 26-0 lead before Milaca/Faith Christian scored.
LeBlanc (145) pinned his opponent in 2:38 to get Pierz going again. Radunz won by forfeit at 152, setting the score at 38-5 in favor of the home team.
The Wolves won the last six matches of the night — the last three by fall — but Pierz had built a big enough lead to hang on.
The Pioneers (8-1 overall, 2-0 conference) are at Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, and Paynesville Area, Friday. The host Foley and Grand Rapids in a 5 p.m. triangular, Jan. 20.
Flyers drop two at home
Little Falls took a pair of losses in a home triangular, Jan. 7.
The Flyers took a heartbreaking, 34-30 loss to Aitkin, before a 51-10 defeat at the hands of Class AA No. 12 ranked Annandale/Maple Lake.
Against Aitkin, Little Falls trailed 28-21 with four weight classes to go. LeClair (182) got his team within one with a pin in 2:22. Ivan Petrich (195) followed that with a 6-2 decision that got swung the lead back to the home team at 30-28 heading into the final two classes.
Nathan Stifter (220) put the Gobblers back on top with a 4-0 decision. In the final bout of the dual, VanRisseghem was again tasked with taking on a top-10 ranked opponent. This time, it was Class AA No. 6 ranked 285-pounder Craig Ashton.
VanRisseghem gave him a battle, but Ashton was able to take a 6-2 decision to clinch the victory for Aitkin.
It ended a back-and-forth dual that included big individual performances on both sides.
The Gobblers jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but Little Falls responded by winning the next four weight classes to go up 18-11.
That started with a Kobi Cameron (120) 4-3 decision, which Noah Cameron (126) followed with a pin in 4:55. Litke (132) defeated his opponent 11-4, before Beau Robinson (138) stuck his opponent in just 50 seconds.
Wyatt Baum (145) of Little Falls took Aitkin’s No. 7-ranked Marshall Larson to the third period, but the Gobbler senior got his team back on the board with a pin in 5:16. By the time Kloeckl (160) took the mat against Class AA No. 8 ranked 170-pounder Jacob Williams, the Flyers were looking up at a 22-18 deficit.
Kloeckl was not intimidated by his foes’ ranking. He put together a big match, defeating Williams 9-6 to close the deficit to one at 22-21. A Little Falls forfeit at 170 set up the exciting finish.
Kloeckl capped the day with a 15-2 major decision against Annandale/Maple Lake. VanRisseghem also got a win by forfeit in the dual.
Little Falls (5-8 overall, 1-1 conference) travels to Grand Rapids, Thursday, and takes on Friday. It travels to Sartell for a 5 p.m. triangular, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.