The Pierz wrestling team opened its dual season with a 3-1 effort in Aitkin, Tuesday.
The Pioneers’ closest bout of the night came in a 43-36 victory over Hibbing. After Pierz jumped out to a 37-12 lead following the 160-pound match, the Bluejackets made a torrid comeback effort and closed the deficit to seven points with only two weight classes remaining.
Pierz 220-pounder Daniel Hoffman put any thoughts of a comeback to rest with a first period, 55-second fall over Christopher Woods. It was the sixth pin of the contest for the Pioneers.
Carter Young barely broke a sweat at 106 pounds when he got the dual started on the right foot for Pierz with a 40-second pin. After a couple of forfeits put the Pioneers in a 12-6 hole, Liam Hennessy got things headed back in the right direction with another first period fall, this one in 1:29.
Derek Stangl followed that at 132 pounds with a 15-2 major decision, before Chase Becker got the quickest pin of the evening, sticking his 138-pound opponent to his back in just 17 seconds. Jacob LeBlanc nearly matched that at 145 when he secured a 19-second win by fall. Trevor Radunz made it three straight pins at 152, when he stuck Jack Bautch in 1:56.
That put Pierz in control, and when Frank Tomberlin won a 6-1 decision at 160 pounds, the Pioneers led 37-12.
Hibbing responded with three straight wins by fall of its own, but Hoffman’s pin at 220 ended the comeback effort.
The most lopsided win of the night for Pierz came when it knocked off Nash-Kee-Grenway 66-9.
NKG forfeited 10 of the 14 weight classes, and the two schools split the four that it didn’t. LeBlanc earned a pin in 1:27 at 145 pounds and Alexander Gerwing stuck his opponent in the second period to take the 285 bout.
Pierz got its pin on again against Proctor-Hermantown on its way to a 54-27 triumph. The Pioneers won five matches by fall and another four by forfeit, accounting for their point total.
Young (106), Hennessy (120), Tomberlin (170), Nathan Nash (182) and Grant Guske (220) all pinned their opponents in the first period for Pierz. The fastest was a 27-second fall by Guske.
The Pioneers’ lone loss of the evening came at the hands of host, Aitkin, 47-27.
A decision for Young (106) and yet another pin for Hennessy (120) gave Pierz an early 9-6 lead, but the Gobblers won the next four matches to go up 21-9. A pin for LeBlanc at 145 in 1:59 followed by a forfeit at 152 knotted it back up at 21-all, but from there it was all Aitkin.
The Pioneers were looking at a 41-21 deficit before Hoffman picked up his second pin of the day at 220 pounds. He defeated Jacob Espeseth in 1:09.
The dual opener Tuesday came a few days after the Pioneers got their season going in earnest, Dec. 3, at the Big Lake Invite.
Pierz entered seven wrestlers in the tournament and came away with four finishing on the podium. In the team standings, it tallied 79.5 points to take eighth place.
Radunz had a strong showing at 145 pounds, where he finished the day as tournament champion. He opened with a 16-1 technical fall in the quarterfinals before out-lasting Minnetonka’s Diego Pitt for a 5-0 decision in the semis.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked senior capped off his day with a pin over Minnewaska Area’s Jacob Blair in 3:53.
Becker added a second-place finish for Pierz at 138. He won a hard-fought, 6-4 decision in the semifinals before taking a loss to Dylan Enriquez of Sartell-St.Stephen in the finals.
LeBlanc spent the day in the 152-pound bracket. There, he picked up a 9-0 major decision in the first round of consolations, a win by injury default and a 3-2 victory over Jett Olson from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to take third place.
Hoffman ended the day 2-2 to take fourth place at 220 pounds, with Stangl going 1-2 for a fourth-place finish at 132.
The Pioneers (3-1 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) are in action again Dec. 11 - 12, at the Brainerd Paul Bunyan Individual Tournament.
