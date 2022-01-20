Pierz put together a strong night to finish with a pair of wins against some stiff competition, Jan. 13.
The Pioneers took a 39-30 win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and defeated Alexandria Area, 45-28. Their lone loss came in a tough, 39-34 dual against host Eden Valley-Watkins, which is receiving votes in the state rankings.
Against KMS, Pierz built up a big enough lead early to hold off a late run.
Carter Young (106) gave the Pioneers a 4-0 lead with an 11-2 major decision. Liam Hennessy (120) claimed a 6-0 decision before Derek Stangl (126) worked a pin in just 48 seconds. A Fighting Saints forfeit at 132 put Pierz up 19-6.
The early round success continued with Chase Becker (138) and Jacob LeBlanc (145), who finished with a major decision and decision, respectively. Class AA No. 5 ranked Trevor Radunz earned a 5-0 decision at 152, and it was all Pierz at 29-6.
KMS won four of the last six bouts by fall to tighten the score. The Pioneers held it off, however, thanks to a pin by Derrick Przybilla (170) in 3:59 and an 11-2 major by Nathan Nash (195).
Pierz’s win over Alexandria followed a similar pattern. Blazing fast first period pins for Hennessy (1:30), Stangl (:28), Becker (:48) and LeBlanc (:50) gave the Pioneers a 27-12 lead. A forfeit to Radunz at 152 stretched that to 33-12 before the Cardinals found any momentum.
They won the next three, but Nash stuck his opponent in 2:43 and Alexander Gerwing (285) took care of his in 3:05 to seal the victory.
Eden Valley-Watkins proved to be just a bit too strong in the heavier weight classes for the Pioneers to be able to fend it off. Pierz led 34-9 going into the 160 bout, but it was all Eagles from there. They tallied the last 30 team points to steal the victory.
Kyle Stangl (106) started the match with a pin in 3:31 for the Pioneers. Hennessy (1:08), Derek Stangl (2:54), LeBlanc (:49) and Radunz (1:41) all stuck their opponents to help Pierz build that lead. Becker added a 10-1 major at 138.
The Pioneers were still clinging to a 34-33 lead going into the final match of the evening. Unfortunately for them, that is where Class A No. 1 ranked Austin Schlangen resides. The senior managed a first period pin to complete the comeback win.
Pierz (10-2 overall, 2-0 Granite Ridge Conference) hosted Foley and Grand Rapids in a triangular, Thursday. It is off until Jan. 28, when it travels to Zimmerman for a dual.
