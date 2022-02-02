Little Falls put together one of its most impressive performances of the season, Jan. 27, with a pair of dominant wins in Buffalo.
The Flyers opened with a 53-18 triumph over the hosting Bison. They followed that with a 72-6 thrashing of Hopkins to complete a non-conference sweep.
In the opener, Little Falls took a 3-0 loss at 106 pounds, but it responded by rattling off seven straight wins to build a 37-3 advantage.
It started with a pair of Buffalo forfeits, and Noah Cameron (126) kept it rolling by improving to 22-6 on the season with a pin in 2:33. Austin Litke, ranked No. 8 in Class AAA at 132 pounds, made it a 22-3 score with a 12-3 major decision.
Beau Robinson (138) continued the streak with a fall in 1:48, before Joey Wilczek picked up his 10th win of the season by injury default at 145. A 6-0 decision for Wyatt Baum (152) made it 37-3 before the Bison got back on the board.
That came courtesy of Class AAA No. 4 ranked Owen Herbst, who won by fall. The Flyers retaliated with a 12-2 major by Ryan Kloeckl (170) and a pin in 4:35 for 182-pounder Ivan Petrich.
Class AAA No. 5 ranked Eli VanRisseghem ended the night on a high note for the Flyers. He moved to 21-8 this year with a pin in 3:11.
The Flyers were nearly perfect against Hopkins. In fact, they didn’t lose a single match. The Royals’ only victory came via forfeit.
Cassidy Okerman (106) got it rolling with a pin in 2:55, which was followed by three consecutive Hopkins forfeits. That didn’t slow Little Falls’ momentum, though. Litke made quick work of his opponent for a fall in 1:51, improving to 25-4 on the season in the process.
Robinson (138) barely broke a sweat in his pin, doing so in just 33 seconds. Wilczek (145) claimed a third-period pin in 5:44, before Kloeckl (160) earned a 9-6 decision and Jonah Olson (170) pinned his opponent in just 2:44.
That set the score at 51-6, but the Flyers weren’t done. Ivan Petrich (182) stuck his opponent in only 38 seconds. Alexander Schmitz (195) out-lasted his opponent for a 6-2 decision, and VanRisseghem got his second pin of the day; this time defeating Logan Ross in 5:36.
Little Falls (11-12 overall, 1-2 conference) hosts a quad against Brainerd and Granite Ridge Conference foes Mora and Zimmerman, Friday. It will be back on its home mat, Tuesday, against Milaca.
