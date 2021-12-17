Little Falls kicked off its dual season with a pair of tough matches on its home mat, Tuesday.
The Flyers got a clutch win at 220 pounds to propel them to a 42-31 victory over Albany. That was followed by a 36-36 tie against Rocori, but the Spartans won more matches, giving them a 37-36 win on criteria.
In the opener, Cassidy Okerman got the night started on a strong note for Little Falls with a 5-3 decision at 106 pounds. A Huskies pin and major decision followed, however, putting the home team in a 10-3 hole.
After an Albany forfeit at 126, the No. 9 ranked 132-pounder in Class AAA, Little Falls’ Austin Litke, worked a quick pin to put his team back on top. His 33-second pin set the score at 15-10. When Bryce Udy added a 22-second win by fall at 145 and Dominic Scepurek followed that with an 11-5 decision, the Flyers’ lead was extended to 24-13.
At 160 pounds, Ryan Kloeckl picked up the third Little Falls pin of the night. That put the Flyers on top 30-13 before the Huskies started to mount a comeback. Two pins and a Little Falls forfeit let Albany regain the lead, 31-30, with only two matches to go.
Little Falls’ Alexander Schmidtz erased the rally in a big way. He stuck Jackson Mergen in the third period, with only 21 seconds remaining, to give the lead back to the Flyers for good. The Huskies forfeited at 285 pounds, bringing the score to its final.
In the nightcap, forfeits in four weight classes helped Little Falls keep pace with Rocori early. The score was knotted at 24-24 going into the 170-pound match, where Hank LeClair gave the Flyers’ their first victory of the dual in convincing fashion. He needed just 33 seconds to put Aaron Baisley on his back to temporarily put Little Falls up 30-24.
The Spartans answered with pins at 182 and 195 to take a six-point advantage. With a double-forfeit at 220 pounds, Class AAA No. 8 ranked Eli VanRisseghem needed a pin at 285 pounds to bring the team score to a tie.
Waiting for him was Rocori’s Grady Minnerath, ranked No. 6 at 220 pounds in Class AA. VanRisseghem was undaunted. He needed only 10 seconds to earn a win by fall and knot the score at 36-36.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, of the nine matches that took place in the dual, Rocori won seven of them. That earned it an extra point for the win by tiebreaker criteria.
The 1-1 finish in its home dual came after a strong showing at the Brainerd Paul Bunyan Tournament, Dec. 10 - 11. The Flyers put eight wrestlers on the podium to take fifth place out of 16 teams.
The highlight for Little Falls came from VanRisseghem at 285 pounds. He carried a 2-1 tournament record into the third-place bout against Class A No. 1 ranked Austin Schlangen of Eden Valley-Watkins. VanRisseghem earned his third win of the day with a first period pin in 1:18.
It was one of two bronze medals for the Flyers on the weekend. At 126 pounds, Noah Cameron capped off a 5-1 weekend with a 10-1 major decision over Brainerd’s Isaiah Germann to clinch third place.
The Flyers also sent three grapplers to the finals in their weight class. All three battled ranked opponents, and each settled for second.
Kobi Cameron, at 120 pounds, met up with Class A No. 4 ranked Donovan Schmid of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena in the finals. Cameron put up a fight, but was on the wrong end of a 6-0 decision.
Litke locked horns with a ranked opponent in the 132-pound final. Staples-Motley’s Colbe Tappe, ranked No. 5 in Class A, had a little bit more left in the tank at the end of the weekend. He handed Litke a tough, 8-1 loss.
Beau Robinson carried a 3-0 record at 138 into the championship bout. There, he settled for silver after a 9-0 loss to Class AAA No. 6 ranked Jaxon Kenning from St. Cloud Tech.
Also at 138 pounds, Wyatt Baum earned a fourth-place finish for the Flyers with a 4-2 record. Ryan Kloeckl went 3-2 at 160 to earn fifth place and LeClair claimed sixth at 170.
Little Falls (1-1 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) is back in action at a triangular hosted by St. Cloud Tech, Friday. It will then have six days off before the Alexandria Triangular at 5 p.m., Thursday.
