Little Falls got within one win of .500 in duals this season when it went 2-0 at a triangular in Fergus Falls, Jan. 20.
The Flyers were as dominant as can be in a 71-6 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice. They followed that with a comeback win over the hosting Otters, 46-30.
Against Fergus Falls, a pair of early pins and a forfeit put Little Falls in an 18-0 hole before it began to find its groove.
Noah Cameron (126 pounds) got things headed in the right direction with a pin in 1:05. The Otters forfeited at 132, so a 7-0 decision for Joey Wilczek (138) got the Flyers within three, 18-15.
Wyatt Baum (145) gave them their first lead of the dual with a pin in 3:05. After Dominic Scepurek (152) worked a 10-1 major decision, the tide had totally swung Little Falls’ way. It had taken a 25-18 lead.
A 4-2 decision for Ryan Kloeckl (160) set the score at 28-18 after the Flyers’ sixth straight win. The Otters picked up a pair of pins down the stretch, but they also forfeited three classes to cede the match to Little Falls.
The Flyers didn’t lose against Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Storm’s only six points came on a forfeit.
Kobi Cameron (120), Wilczek (138) and Alexander Schmitz (195) all earned pins for Little Falls. Ivan Petrich (182) added a technical fall, while Cassidy Okerman (106), Austin Litke (132) and Kloeckl (160) added major decisions.
The Flyers had their hands full, Jan. 25, in a triangular at Willmar against two ranked opponents.
In their first bout of the night, the Flyers took on Class AAA No. 7 Willmar, a team which has nearly half of its line-up ranked in the top 10 of their weight classes. The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, handing Little Falls a 48-22 loss.
Kobi Cameron picked up the Flyers’ first victory of the night at 120 pounds. He knocked off Eli Heinen in a 10-2 major decision. The 132-pound bout saw Litke, ranked No. 9 in Class A, take on No. 6 126-pounder Conlan Carlson. Willmar’s foe had the secret ingredient on this night, topping Litke by technical fall.
The Flyers picked up wins at 138 and 145 pounds. In the first of those, Beau Robinson claimed a 3-1 decision. Wilczek followed that wth a decision of his own, 8-6.
After the Cardinals forfeited to Petrich at 195, Class AAA No. 8 ranked 285-pounder Eli VanRisseghem won by fall in 2:22.
Next up was a battle with Class A No. 12 ranked Minneota, a perennial contender out of Section 5.
The Flyers kept pace with the Vikings all night. The two teams actually split the dual with seven wins each, but Minneota was able to pick up four pins compared to two for Little Falls. That made all the difference in a 36-32 loss for the Flyers.
Jack Schmidt got the scoring started for the Flyers at 113, when he out-pointed his opponent 16-1 for a tech fall in 5:55. Kobi Cameron (120) then gave Class A No. 5 Peyton Gillund all he could handle, but ultimately dropped a 9-5 decision. After another Vikings’ pin, the Flyers were looking at a 15-5 deficit.
Mason Rausch (132) closed that to 15-11 with a pin, before Litke came up with a big win in another battle with a ranked opponent. This time, he got the best of Class A No. 9 Kade Lozinski for a 3-2 decision. Robinson (138) followed that with a 6-2 decision, and Little Falls was on top for the first time at 17-15.
It was short-lived, however. No. 5 ranked 160-pounder Zack Fier got a pin at 152 to put Minneota back up 21-17. Kloeckl (160) responded with a 10-4 decision, but the Vikings again extended their lead with a pin by Class A No. 1 ranked Jonah Gruenes at 170.
Petrich (182) stuck his opponent in just 1:04, and the deficit was back to only one at 27-26. That was as close as it got. Minneota won by decision at 195, before both teams forfeited a class at 220 and 285.
The Flyers (9-12 overall, 1-2 conference) were at a triangular in Buffalo, Jan. 27, and return home, Friday, for a quad against Brainerd, Mora and Zimmerman.
