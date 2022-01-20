A run of four straight wins in the middle weight classes proved to be the difference, Tuesday, as Sartell handed Little Falls a tough, 36-32 non-conference loss.
It was a disappointing finish for the Flyers, who kept the dual close throughout.
Cassidy Okermann (106) opened the match on a strong note for Little Falls with a 17-2 technical fall as time expired. Kobi Cameron (120) won a 5-0 decision and Class AAA No. 3 ranked Austin Litke (132) won by forfeit. That put the Flyers on top 14-12.
The Sabres responded by winning the next three matches by decision. The last of those came despite a valiant effort by Flyers’ 160-pounder Ryan Kloeckl. He gave Class AAA No. 3 ranked Ashton Lipinski all he could handle, but ultimately lost 6-1. Sandwiched in there at 145 was a Little Falls forfeit, and the Flyers were looking at a 27-14 deficit.
Hank LeClair (170) ended the run in convincing fashion, pinning his opponent in 1:23. When Ivan Petrich (182) stuck his opponent in only 24 seconds, the Flyers were back in business. They had closed the gap to just one, 27-26.
Sartell put it out of reach, however, with a decision at 195 followed by a Flyers forfeit at 220. No. 8 ranked Eli VanRisseghem (285) of Little Falls needed only 32 seconds to pin his opponent, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the deficit.
The Flyers couldn’t hang onto an early lead, Jan. 14, in a home dual against Granite Ridge Conference rival, Foley. The Class AA No. 12 ranked Falcons won seven of the last eight weight classes to earn a 47-20 victory.
The match of the night for Little Falls came at 126 pounds. There, eighth-grader Noah Cameron matched up with No. 4 ranked Levi Jacobson of Foley.
Cameron put together a stellar match, and he went on to claim a 10-6 decision.
His win followed a 16-0 technical fall in 3:32 for Kobi Cameron at 120. Joey Wilczek (132) earned a 7-0 decision, before Litke (138) pinned his opponent in only 1:01. That gave the Flyers a 17-9 lead.
From there, it was all Falcons. A 9-5 decision for Petrich at 182 accounted for the rest of the Flyers’ scoring. The bout ended with a battle of ranked wrestlers, with No. 1 285-pounder Elijah Novak of Foley working a second period pin of VanRisseghem.
The week started on a higher note for the Flyers, when they went 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins at the Grand Rapids Duals. Little Falls brought home wins of 69-4 over Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway and 66-9 against Proctor-Hermantown.
Against Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, the Flyers won by forfeit in seven of the first eight weight classes. The lone match was an 8-2 decision for Beau Robinson at 138.
The Titans fielded wrestlers in the next three classes, but the results on the scoreboard were the same. Kloeckl (160) pinned his opponent just in the nick of time, at 5:59. LeClair (170) followed that with a 52 second pin before Petrich (182) stuck his foe in just 14 seconds.
Mason Marx (220) got the Titans’ lone win, a 10-1 major, but VanRisseghem (285) ended it with a pin in 1:09 to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Proctor-Hermantown forfeited 10 of the 14 weight classes, helping Little Falls run away with another one.
The Mirage won the 106-pound match, but from there the Flyers were in total control.
Jack Schmidt (113) pinned his opponent in just 19 seconds. Noah Cameron also won by fall for the Flyers at 126.
Little Falls (7-10 overall, 1-2 conference) traveled to a triangular at Fergus Falls, Thursday, and is in Willmar for a triangular, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.