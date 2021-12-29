Dec. 23 marked a major milestone for Austin Litke.
Not only was the Flyers senior dominant in his win over Grayson Timm of Alexandria Area, he notched the 100th victory of his career. He did so by pinning his opponent in only 35 seconds.
The performance from Litke, who is the No. 10 ranked 132-pound wrestler in Class AAA, highlighted a 1-1 day at the Alexandria Triangular. The Flyers dropped a 39-31 nailbiter against the hosting Cardinals, but bounced back with a 48-26 triumph over Moorhead.
In its victory, Little Falls fell in an early 13-0 hole heading into the 126-pound match. That is where the Flyers began to storm back in what was, for a while, a back-and-forth contest.
At 126, Noah Cameron put the Flyers on the board with a pin in 1:20. Litke followed that with a fall in 31 seconds, and Beau Robinson kept it rolling with a 49-second pin at 138. That put the Flyers on top, 18-13.
The Spuds responded with back-to-back wins at 145 and 152 to briefly reclaim the lead at 20-18. Pins for the Flyers in the next four weight classes put the match out reach.
It started at 160, where Ryan Kloeckl stuck Jack Olstad in 1:59. Hank LeClair needed that exact amount of time for a fall at 170, with Ivan Petrich working a 44-second pin at 182. By the time 195-pounder Alexander Schmitz pinned David Krabbenhoft in 3:16, Little Falls was in total control, 42-20.
The Spuds picked up one more win by forfeit at 220, but Eli VanRisseghem stuck Zion Dyer in 2:37 to put an exclamation point on the win for the Flyers.
Little Falls was unable to climb out of an early hole against Alexandria Area, earlier in the day.
The Cardinals got a pair of pins and a 6-2 decision at 120 to go up 15-0. A 14-8 decision for Cameron at 126 followed by Litke’s milestone pin closed the gap to 15-9, but Alexandria always managed to keep the Flyers at arm’s length.
Wyatt Baum (145) earned a pin for Little Falls in 2:40 and Kloeckl (160) needed only 16 seconds to stick his opponent to the mat. Still, the Cardinals led 24-21.
Petrich claimed a 15-1 major decision at 195, but that wasn’t until after a 10-5 decision at 170 and a Little Falls forfeit extended the Cardinals’ advantage.
An Alexandra pin at 220 put the match out of reach at 39-25.
The Flyers (2-3 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) travel to Pierz, Thursday, to open league duals against the Pioneers as part of a triangular that will include Pine City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.