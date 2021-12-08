The Little Falls wrestling team notched a pair of champions Saturday, Dec. 4, in its season-opening tournament at Edina.
The Flyers were led by eighth-grade brothers Kobi and Noah Cameron, both of whom claimed the title at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Austin Litke kept the success in the lower weight classes going with a second-place finish at 132, while Ryan Kloeckl claimed third place at 160 pounds.
Kobi Cameron was dominant on his way to the championship at 120. He notched three pins on the day, and only one of his opponents made it out of the first period.
After a first-round bye, Kobi Cameron made quick work of Ryan Fratzke from Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals with a win by fall in only 45 seconds. That was followed with a pin of Sibley East’s Benito Diaz in 4:24 to reach the finals.
There, he met up with Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids. Once again, the Flyers eighth-grader stuck his opponent to the mat in the first period, earning a pin in 1:45.
Noah Cameron went 4-0 en route to his 126-pound championship. That started with a 5-4 decision over Nate Evans from Lake City, and continued with a first period fall against St. Croix Lutheran’s Josh Hernandez.
In the semifinals, he locked horns with Ayden Ripplinger of Burnsville and managed to get him to his back in 5:25 for his second pin of the day. Noah Cameron’s third win by fall — a victory over Bloomington Kennedy’s Zach Greenhouse in 3:27 — put him on top of the podium.
At 132 pounds, Litke was surgical through the first three rounds. His day began with a fall in just 50 seconds, and was followed with a pin of Lake City’s Elijah Dodd in 2:17. He reached the finals with a quick pin of Quinn McCalla from Monticello in 1:04.
The championship match pitted Class AAA No. 8 ranked Litke against No. 4 Landon Nebel of Edina. The Hornet junior was able to narrowly escape with a victor, 3-1, to put Litke in second place.
Kloeckl finished the day 2-1 on his way to third place at 160 pounds.
He opened with a hard-fought, 8-6 decision over Wyatt Witschen of Monticello, but fell into the third-place bout after he dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hudson’s Dawson Clymer. He rebounded in a big way, however, ending his day with a pin in just 1:42 against Brock Holthaus from Monticello.
Beau Robinson (138) went 2-2 on the day to take fourth place for the Flyers, while Eli VanRisseghem also was fourth at 285.
Joey Wilzcek (132), Wyatt Baum (138) and Hank LeClair (170) all earned fifth-place finishes for Little Falls, with Cassidy Okerman (106) and Bryce Udy (145) took sixth.
The Flyers are north on Highway 371 this weekend, taking part in the Brainerd Paul Bunyan Tournament, Friday and Saturday.
