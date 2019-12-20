A busy week of wrestling in the area started with Royalton-Upsala hosting a triangular, Dec. 12.
The Royals fell to strong opponents in Paynesville (34-26) and Class A’s No. 1 team, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, 72-6.
Pierz and Little Falls were also in action, Dec. 12.
The Pioneers were defeated, 58-21, by the Albany Huskies.
Tanner Young (182), Riley Hoskins (160) and Trevor Radunz (120) had pins in the loss for Pierz.
Little Falls was bested by Milaca in a dual, 29-51.
Wyatt Baum (126) and Simon Pantzke (152) both earned pins in the loss.
Little Falls, RU and Pierz wrestled over the weekend in the annual Paul Bunyan Invite hosted by Brainerd, Dec. 14-15.
The Flyers were the top team of the three with an eighth place finish, thanks to a pair of titles.
Austin Litke was the 106 champ, while junior Gabe Nagel remained undefeated with a championship at 170 pounds.
Nagel also earned his 150th career victory during the tournament.
Nagel is currently undefeated at 11-0 with all pins.
“He has dominated his opponents this year,” said Flyers head coach Mike Hendrickson.
Litke was the only sophomore in his weight class.
“He dominated with a pin in the finals, and is ranked fourth in state,” Hendrickson said.
Senior Simon Pantzke placed fifth at 152 pounds in the tournament.
RU was a 10th place finisher in Brainerd led by fourth place finishes from Gabe Gorecki at 160 pounds and Gage Louden at 182 pounds. Jacob Leibold placed fifth at 138 pounds.
Finally, Pierz was 13th place at the tournament. The top Pioneers finisher was Radunz who won at 120 pounds after a pair of pins and a 2-0 decision in the semifinals.
Young finished in third place at 182 pounds for Pierz.
Action continued for the teams, Tuesday.
Pierz went to a quad at Ogilvie, finishing 3-0.
The Pioneers topped Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson in the closest match, 36-34. They also beat Ogilvie, 45-24 and Minneapolis Roosevelt, 42-27.
Mason Zajac and Jacob LeBlanc both went 3-0 with three pins.
RU was bested by both Frazee (49-19) and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie, Tuesday.
Gabe Gorecki earned a pin against Frazee.
Next up on the wrestling schedule will be a home quadrangular for the Little Falls squad. Pierz will host Little Falls for a dual in the Pioneers’ next match, Jan. 9. The Royals will next hit the mat, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Foley.
