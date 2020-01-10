The Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its third annual class of Hall of Fame inductees.

Fifteen new Hall of Famers will be inducted April 5.

One of the 15 is Frank Wachlarowicz, who led the Little Falls Flyers to the 1975 Minnesota state championship.

Wachlarowicz and the Flyers won the 1975 Class AA state title as he led all scorers with 22 points per game.

Wachlarowicz then went on to play at St. John’s, scoring an Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) record 2,357 points en route to two conference titles.

The Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its third class Sunday, April 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Marriott City Center Ballroomin downtown Minneapolis. The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.mnhsbasketballhall.com.

