There may have been a beautiful new court that the Swanville Bulldogs played on, but essentially the entire starting lineup from a year ago returned, as the Bulldogs claimed their home opener, 3-1, over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Monday.
“We just got a new court, so our mentality was kind of, ‘We’ve got to protect this court,’ and it was our first regular season home game, so we needed to come out strong,” said senior Rebekah Muhlenkamp. “Especially against a team like Long Prairie that was competitive last year, and is kind of a rival of ours.”
Muhlenkamp is one of two seniors along with Sydney VanRisseghem for the Bulldogs, who saw a 23-17 lead dissipate in the first set, and eventually the Bulldogs fell 29-27 to the Thunder.
“I think it definitely showed our core as a team, and how we are willing to fight through it,” Muhlenkamp said.
And fight back they did, as Swanville’s defense kept them in the match, and cooler heads prevailed in each of the next three sets, as the Bulldogs won, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-18.
Muhlenkamp led the way offensively with a team-best seven kills.
Lauren Miller had nine set-assists to set her up, but it was Mackenzie Morris’ team-best 14 digs that led a defense that was impressive for the Bulldogs.
“We spent a lot of time on the defensive drills, and we do a lot of digging in practices to make sure we move as a team, like a wave in the ocean. That’s kind of our mentality,” Muhlenkamp said.
The victory was the second of the season for the Bulldogs, who fell in straight sets to Staples Motley in the season-opener, Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Cardinals won 25-19, 25-7 and 25-17 to overpower the Bulldogs.
Emily Carillo was 10-of-10 on serves with an ace to lead Swanville. Miller added eight set-assists.
Volleyball action opens
up for area teams
The volleyball season opened up for Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Upsala and Holdingford this week.
First, in the Granite Ridge, both Little Falls and Pierz split their opening matches.
The Flyers opened the season with a 3-1 win over Milaca, Oct. 8.
After Milaca opened with a 25-13 win, the Flyers rattled off three straight sets, 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20.
Senior Kerstin Knopik led the way with 15 kills and a .342 kill percentage.
Ellie Skeesick also played strong for the Flyers with team-bests in digs (13) and aces (six). Taylor Jordan added a team-best 22 set-assists to 10 digs.
Little Falls’ second match was a 1-3 loss to Foley, Monday.
Knopik led the Flyers with 10 kills in the close loss.
Little Falls fell behind after a 29-27 and 25-17 losses in the first two sets. However, they came back with a 25-20 win in the third set, but fell 25-15 in the fourth to lose the match.
Skeesick finished with 16 digs, while Jordan had 24 set-assists.
Pierz’ first match was a 1-3 loss to Foley as well, Oct. 8.
All of the sets were close, as the Pioneers won the first set, 25-23, but were bested 18-25, 23-25 and 24-26 in the next three.
Kiara Olesch was a strong distributor with 20 set-assists and six kills, both team-bests. Courtney Strohmeier had six blocks to lead the Pioneer defense.
Pierz’ second match was a 3-1 win over Milaca, Tuesday.
The Pioneers won 25-23 and lost 16-25 in the first two sets, but dominated the third, 25-9, and closed out the match with a 25-20 win.
Ashley Kimman had a team-best seven kills, while Olesch led the team with 10 set-assists and four aces on 13-of-14 serving.
Royalton played three matches to start the season, dropping all three.
First, the Royals were bested at home by Eden Valley-Watkins, Oct. 8.
The Royals were then beaten 3-1 by Paynesville, Saturday, Oct. 10.
Junior setter Shelby Hovland had a team-best 28 set assists in the win. Senior Anna Meemken led the way for the Royalton with 11 kills.
Royalton’s final loss was a 3-0 sweep against Maple Lake, Tuesday.
Autumn Schoenrock led Royalton with 21 digs in the loss.
Upsala played a pair of Prairie Conference matches, falling 3-0 to Osakis, Oct. 8, and besting Long Prairie, 3-1, Tuesday.
No stats were available.
Holdingford won twice, topping Eden Valley Watkins, 3-1, Saturday, Oct. 10, and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 3-0, Tuesday, but fell in the season opener to Maple Lake, 3-1, Oct. 8.
Senior Ari Schmidt led the Huskers with 39 kills and 12 blocks in the three matches.
