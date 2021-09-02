Little Falls did it up big in its season opener, Tuesday.
The Flyers not only out-lasted Granite Ridge Conference rival Zimmerman to win a 3-2 (25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-10) thriller, they saw a school record fall in the process. Senior captain, libero Emma Holey, put together a defensive showing for the ages. She scooped up a single-match school record 35 digs, which was three more than the previous mark.
“Emma is the starting libero this season and worked very hard all summer to be reaping the benefits she’s getting now,” said Little Falls Head Coach Tedi Russell.
Russell said the performance of junior captain Jayden Spillum also stood out in the silencing of the Thunder. She was a force at the net with 23 kills and added six digs.
Setters J.J. Newman and Emma Mikkelsen are newcomers to the Little Falls varsity squad this year. Both made an instant impact Tuesday, dishing out 26 and 14 set assists, respectively. To that, Newman added 12 digs, while Mikkelsen had seven digs and a pair of service aces.
“They both worked hard tonight to line up our hitters,” Russell said.
Halle Reis added seven kills, two digs and two blocks to the night’s performance. Avery Herdering had five kills and three digs while Ellia Zimmerman had six digs, three kills and four service aces.
The Flyers (1-0, 1-0) is at Fergus Falls Thursday, and will be on their home floor for the first time this season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when Royalton (3-1-1, 0-0) comes to town for a non-conference bout.
Pierz has busy first week
Pierz suffered a heartbreaker in its Granite Ridge Conference opener, Tuesday.
The Pioneers took Mora to five, but lost by the narrowest of margins in the decisive fifth game. In the end, it was a 3-2 (17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13) victory for the Mustangs.
“It was an exciting, hard fought match,” said Pierz Head Coach Beth Fischer.
Pierz started strong, picking up a 25-17 victory in the first game. It was looking at a 2-1 deficit, however, when the home team claimed the next two. The Pioneers weren’t ready to back down, as they put together another stellar performance to force the rubber match.
Several Pioneers filled up the stat sheet. Kiara Olesch registered a triple-double with 17 set assists, 16 digs and 12 kills. Ashley Kimman crushed 16 kills, had nine digs and was 14-of-14 from the service line, while Katie Leidenfrost had 10 digs and was good on 24 of 25 serves, including two aces. Maddie Lochner added 15 digs and Kendra Cekalla had 17 set assists.
“Ashley Kimman led the team offensively and Maddie Lochner played a great defensive game as the libero,” Fischer said. “Kiara Olesch was also a great contributor offensively as a setter and hitter, and defensively blocking and digging.”
Pierz was tested early in 2021, as it opened the season Aug. 27 at the Royalton Tournament.
The Pioneers finished the day in fourth place, with a 1-2-1 record.
The day began with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) victory against Pillager to start out Gold Pool play. Olesch had a strong game for Pierz, with 16 set assists, nine digs and four service aces. Kimman slammed eight kills and scooped up three digs, while Lochner led the defense with eight digs.
The Pioneers followed that with a 1-1 (25-23, 23-25) nailbiter split against Pine City.
That put Pierz at 1-0-1 before taking its first loss of the day, 2-0 (25-21, 25-22) against Milaca. That came despite nine kills and six digs for Kimman. Olesch added three kills, six service aces and five digs. Lochner also tallied six digs.
The day ended in the third-place match, where the Pioneers met up with Staples-Motley. The Cardinals proved to be just a bit too much on that day, as they toppled Pierz 2-0 (25-17, 25-21).
In the final match of the day, Olesch had four kills and six digs; Cekalla had four service aces; while Lochner and Leidenfrost had five and three digs, respectively.
The Pioneers (1-3-1, 0-1) will look to get back on track at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when they travel to Pequot Lakes.
Swanville takes tough loss
Tuesday’s non-conference season opener between Swanville and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley could not have been much closer.
The match took five games to decide a winner, and extra points were needed in two of them — specifically, the last two, adding to the drama of the evening.
The Bulldogs saw the ball bounce their opponents’ way just a couple of extra times, as they dropped a 3-2 (16-25, 25-22, 15-25, 27-25, 16-14) barn-burner.
Swanville held a 2-1 lead going into the fourth game, but the Wolverines recovered. They managed to sneak out of Swanville with a victory by a razor-thin margin.
The Bulldogs (0-1, 0-0) will open Prairie Conference play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when they travel to Browerville-Eagle Valley.
Upsala drops opener
Upsala traveled to Kimball Area, Monday, to open up its 2021 campaign.
The Cardinals ran into a tough Knights squad, falling 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16).
Upsala (0-1) was back in action Friday at Pillager. It will open its home schedule at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday against Osakis.
Huskers fall to HL-W-W
Holdingford ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Tuesday.
The Huskers took a 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-22) loss to their former Central Minnesota Conference mates. HL-W-W joined the Wright County West Conference this season.
Makenna Hohbein had eight kills and nine digs for Holdingford. Lizzy Lampert finished with 11 digs, while Teresa Ethen and Madison Zehowski dished out eight and seven set assists, respectively.
The Huskers (0-1, 0-0) are back on the road Thursday in Annandale. They’ll have another nonconference road test at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they do battle with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
