It was an up and down night, but it was ultimately a convincing non-conference win over Ogilvie for Royalton, Tuesday.
The Royals defense led the way in a 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18) victory.
“The MVP for us tonight was our defense,” said Royalton Head Coach Leslie Burggraff. “The girls started out with quick reactions, which kept the ball alive for us.”
The home team set the tone early when it jumped out to a 13-4 lead before the Lions were forced to call a timeout in the opening game. Kills by seniors Callie Vannurden and Paige Yourczek helped the Royals maintain their lead.
Junior Ashley Knettel put the exclaimation point on the lopsided, 25-11, victory with a smash that Ogilvie was unable to handle at the net.
Royalton lost some of its momentum early in the second. A series of unforced errors put it in an early hole, as Ogilvie took advantage to go up 13-7 before the Royals found their footing. Two kills and a service ace by Vannurden, followed by a rally-saving bump by Kayla Sobiech from the back line with her back facing the net, put them back in striking distance, down 15-13.
The two teams traded blows for several points, until the Lions misplayed a Sobiech serve to give the Royals a 21-20 lead. They never relinquished the serve, as Knettel again finished things off, this time with an emphatic ace block.
“Throughout the night, the energy level did go up and down for us, but the girls found a way to finish the night strong and collect the win,” Burggraff said.
That gave Royalton a solid lead heading into their lone falter of the evening, before recovering for a decisive 25-18 win to close it out.
Senior setter Shelby Hovland had a strong night for the Royals. She finished with 14 set assists and was a perfect 14-of-14 from the service line. The latter performance included three aces.
The Royals (3-1-1) travel to Little Falls (1-0) for a showdown with their Highway 10 rival at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Royals fifth in home tourney
Royalton opened its season with a home tournament, Aug. 27. It finished the day 2-1-1, which was good for a fifth-place finish out of eight teams.
The Royals began the day with a 2-0 (25-20, 25-16) victory over Braham. That was followed up by a split (17-25, 25-20) against Foley, before they finished out pool play with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) loss to Staples-Motley.
In the fifth-place match, Royalton met up with Pillager. It took three games to decide the winner, but the Royals came out on top.
Royalton started strong with a 25-17 win, but the Huskies answered with a 25-17 triumph of their own. The home team had a little more in the tank at the end of the day, however, as it finished strong with a 25-11 win.
Sophomore libero Hannah Krueger had a strong tournament, as she finished with 52 digs on the day. Senior outside hitter Autumn Schoenrock was a force at the net with a team-high 18 kills.
