The Little Falls volleyball team put together a stellar defensive performance en route to a non-conference win over Fergus Falls, Thursday.
The Flyers finished the night with 68 digs as a team. They were not lacking at the net, either. They also tallied 10 blocks.
It all added up to 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23) road win to start the season 2-0.
“Fergus Falls had great hits, but our defense was outstanding, with Emma Holey having many successful digs throughout the night,” said Little Falls Head Coach Tedi Russell.
Just two nights after setting a school record with 35 digs against Zimmerman, Holey, a senior captain, turned in another show-stopping performance from the libero position. She tallied 27 digs to go with four aces at the service line.
The Flyers came out strong to take a 1-0 lead, but the Otters fought back to even things up in the second set. From there, however, it was all Little Falls.
“It was a great match with two evenly matched teams,” Russell said. “... The Flyers worked together each game to pull off a phenomenal 3-1 win.”
The offense did its part, as well. The Flyers’ hitters were a force to be reckoned with, slamming a total of 26 kills on the night.
Of those, 14 came off the mighty swing of Jayden Spillum. She added eight digs, a block and two service aces to cap off a big night.
“Jayden Spillum helped spark the momentum with some great kills to start us off,” Russell said.
Many of those kills came off of assists from Jaylene Newman, who finished with a team-high 15 set assists along with six digs.
Hailey Shequen got up for five blocks in the contest. Ellia Zimmerman checked in with eight digs.
Little Falls (2-0, 1-0) will be on its home floor for the first time this season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when it plays host to non-conference rival Royalton. The Royals enter the contest with a mark of 3-1-1.
