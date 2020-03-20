The Minnesota Baseball Association (MBA) the governing body of amateur baseball in Minnesota recently released a statement that no amateur baseball teams are allowed to schedule or play games prior to May 1.
This will of course affect the beginning of the Victory League, which was scheduled to start it’s season April 26.
The release also stated that the MBA supports all the guidelines of the CDC and the government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The MBA has a board meeting scheduled for April 18, where it plans to have a more clear picture of what to do after May 1, and will release more information then.
The release also stated: “As our daily lives continue to be transformed by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by this unprecedented event affecting our world today.”
The MBA release also stated that it hopes that the teams will be able to compete for at least part of the season.
“We realize this is frustrating and disruptive to your planning and desire to play baseball this summer. Our hopes are that we will be able to play all or at least part of our season in 2020,” the release said.
It ended with: “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you posted as things change and evolve.”
