The Upsala Swanville Area (USA) Patriots concluded the 2020 football regular season with a 50-16 beating of the Parkers Prairie Panthers, Wednesday.
With the field cleared of previous days’ snow, the Patriots ran, passed and defended their way to a big victory.
Junior defensive back Levi Lampert set the tone early, and jumped a route on the third Panther offensive play, returning the interception 61 yards for a touchdown.
A successful conversion run by quarterback Carter Johnson put USA up 8-0.
By halftime that lead would balloon to 38-8.
Johnson threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Lampert and one to senior Haden
Chuba.
Chuba also caught a spectacular long pass on a fade route, wrestling the ball away from a defender.
USA’s running game took over in the second half, as they scored twice, and chewed up the clock, leading to the victory.
Johnson finished the game 9-of-11 for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
USA finished with 352 total yards, which was a balanced attack with 186 yards passing and 166 rushing.
The Patriots also forced three turnovers, including Lampert’s pick six and a pair of fumble recoveries.
The victory followed a difficult, 20-18 loss at Benson, Nov. 6.
In that even contest, both teams were able to find the end zone three times, but it was Benson, with the game tied at 18, that was able to earn a successful two point conversion to earn the win.
The Braves also out-gained the Patriots 312-252, including a 40 yard advantage on the ground, and were 9-of-16 on third down.
USA was led by Max Lange, who ran the ball 25 times for 113 yards.
Johnson was 5-of-15 for 90 yards and one touchdown to Levi Lampert, his only catch of the game.
Luke Harren and Johnson both ran in touchdowns on the ground.
Harren also had the most receiving yards on a 50-yard reception.
At 3-3 on the regular season, USA sits in the middle of the Section 4A standings, and where the Patriots will play as the playoffs begin, Tuesday, was unknown as of press time.
