The Upsala Cardinals boys basketball team is one win away from a trip to the Class A State Tournament.
The Cardinals advanced to the Section 5A Championship against Nevis after a 66-56 victory over Barnum in the Section 5A East Title game, Wednesday.
“It feels amazing,” said senior Zach Bartkowicz. “It is something you feel like you’ve been working for your whole life. Ever since elementary every day you’re shooting around, and it feels great to come out on top.”
Junior Levi Lampert netted a team-best 25 points in the foul-heavy contest. Fellow senior Nick Herzog added 14 points for the Cardinals.
Upsala led most of the way, but Barnum tied the game at 46 midway through the second half, and the Cardinals held fast.
“We just had to keep our heads up and keep pushing, we knew we had it,” Bartkowicz said. “It is just a lot about confidence.”
Prior to the victory over Barnum, the Cardinals also topped rival Swanville, 62-38, March 18 and Braham, 62-57, Saturday, March 20.
Against Swanville, Upsala swiped 17 steals in route to the 24-point win.
“We know come playoff time anything can happen, especially when playing a big conference rival for the third time this year,” said Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs. “We knew if we could score and apply our pressure that it would work in our favor.”
Lampert finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
In the win over Braham, Lampert again took over with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Herzog finished with 12 points, while senior Carter Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
“We knew Braham was gonna come in as a very confident team, and the way they acted on the floor, they did. We had to match that confidence and for most of the game we did, and more,” Fuchs said. “We faced a bunch of adversity throughout this game, and responded when we needed to.”
Bartkowicz said that the Upsala team knew all season that it was capable of this run.
“I think we always knew it, and we work so well as a team,” Bartkowicz said. “We always push each other to our limits, and we are always there for each other.”
He said that the familial nature of the Cardinals is the secret to their success.
“We’re like family, we really are,” Bartkowicz said. “Not all of us are alike, but we accept each other for who we are.”
Upsala advanced to the game against Nevis at Wadena, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
Follow @typhoonater467 on Twitter for updates or check on www.mcrecord.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.