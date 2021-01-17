Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs said that the COVID-19 protocols that the high school athletes have to follow, sanitizing, playing only teams within the area, playing only twice per week, social distancing when possible and most especially, wearing masks, has been tough.
“It definitely is taking some getting used to with the COVID stuff. Playing with masks on has been a challenge so far, but we don’t have a choice,” Fuchs said. “If we want to play basketball then it is what we have to do. It’s sad what these kids have to go through in order to play.”
With that said, a senior-heavy Cardinals squad looks to improve upon their
11-17 record in 2019-20.
Seniors Zach Bartkowicz, Carter Johnson, Nick Herzog and Johnny Mayer along with junior Levi Lampert all return with extensive varsity experience.
Fuchs said that Upsala will need to have a number of other players step in behind those leaders, and they have a bunch of players that can do so.
Senior Ethan Moon along with juniors Micah Ripplinger, Luke Harren, Tyler Smieja, Hayden Edstrom and sophomore Nick Kulla will fight to add some depth to the varsity lineup.
“I think our strength this year as the season goes on will be our depth. This could be the deepest team we have had in awhile,” Fuchs said. “Also our guard play has a lot of experience, and we will lean on them to score and to create scoring opportunities.”
There are a few things that Fuchs said the Cardinals need to work on.
“We want to improve upon our ball security, cut down on turnovers,” Fuchs said. “Less turnovers leads to more shots and more shots hopefully leads to more points.”
Fuchs said that the Prairie Conference is as balanced as he can remember, and that Upsala’s side of the section will also be competitive.
Upsala’s season began with a game at Osakis, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
Holdingford to rebuild
after graduating five seniors
A number of new faces will hit the varsity court for the Holdingford boys basketball team in 2021.
After five seniors graduated from a year ago, senior Braden Bomgaars is one a few that returns with experience.
Bomgaars averaged 9.1 points and five rebounds per game in 2019-20.
“I don’t know if I would consider it a weakness, but we will be relying on a number of unproven players,”
said second-year head coach Ron Makela. “I don’t mean that in a negative way. We have players who show lots of promise, but they just haven’t proven it at the varsity level yet.”
Along with Bomgaars, Blake Panek also saw some playing time at varsity last season.
Will Ethen, Gerod Volley, Hunter Schmitz, Connor Klocker and Rob Voller were other players that Makela noted could play roles.
“I expect us to work hard, get better every day, and be competitive every game,” Makela said.
Makela noted that Eden Valley-Watkins, Paynesville and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will all be strong in the Central Minnesota Conference, while Melrose and Albany are always tough in Section 6A.
Holdingford’s season opened up at Kimball, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
