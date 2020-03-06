It was a heartbreaking way to end the season for the Upsala Cardinals boys basketball team, Thursday.
The Cardinals and St. John’s Prep battled back and forth throughout the second half, with both teams taking the lead several different times.
After SJP led late in the second half, Upsala surged back to tie the game with under a minute to go.
With less than 10 seconds left, the Johnnies hit a go-ahead shot, and Upsala was unable to regain the lead, falling 69-65.
Swanville’s season also ended Thursday as the Bulldogs lost, 64-52, to top-seeded Cromwell-Wright.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs won play-in games at home, Monday.
No. 6 Upsala beat No. 11 McGregor, 51-44.
Senior Alex Roerick led the Cardinals with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Nick Herzog and Levi Lampert each added nine points.
“We had to battle for everything we got today. But that is to be expected in playoff basketball,” said Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs. “We didn’t shoot very well, but was able to score enough to win.”
Swanville, the eight-seed, knocked off No. 9 Isle, 74-54, Monday.
Upsala finishes the season at 11-17, and graduate three seniors: Roerick, Collin Prom and Brandon Rohde.
The Bulldogs end the season 8-19, and graduate two seniors: Jackson Thieschafer and John Russell.
