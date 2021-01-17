With a majority of players with starting experience returning for each team, both the Upsala and Swanville girls basketball teams look to be competitive in 2021.
“We are really excited to be back on the court. There are some changes to what we need to do, but we are choosing to control what we can control and just go about our business,” said Bulldogs head coach Aaron Gapinski. “The girls have come into the gym each day with a positive attitude and wanting to get better every day.”
Two seniors — Rebekah Muhlenkamp and Kylie Karst — lead the way for Swanville.
Juniors Mackenzie Morris and Abigail Bryce are expected to lead for Swanville as well according to Gapinski.
“With those four being such positive, hard workers, it really sets the tone each day in practice for the underclassman,” Gapinski said.
Gapinski expects experience to be a strength for the Bulldogs, but said that depth could be a weakness, so Swanville hopes to remain healthy.
That is a concern for Upsala too, as the Cardinals had that problem last season.
“Last year, we dealt with a lot of injuries and illness,” said Upsala head coach Nick Klug. “We had some underclassmen that were forced to step up and they were really given the opportunity to grow.”
Those four include all-conference junior Taylor Soltis, juniors Abby Klein and Kris Biniek and senior Paige Biniek.
Senior Alice Hebig along with juniors Kylie Roerick, sophomores Molly Leners, Madalin Koetter, Hannah Luedtke, Paige Gerads, Natalie Wensmann and freshman Isabelle Leners will also be looked toward for varsity minutes according to Klug.
“Our number goal is to go out and compete every night. Hopefully improve and grow every game mentally and physically. And most importantly, stay healthy,” Klug said.
Klug also said that keys for the Cardinals would be to limit turnovers, do a better job of on-ball defense, do better rebounding and be consistent with scoring.
“I am looking forward to the upcoming season and hopefully getting some normalcy and routine back into these student-athlete’s lives,” Klug said. “If we are able to finish this abbreviated season, that will be a victory for everyone!”
Upsala opened the season at home against Little Falls, Thursday, while Swanville started the year on the road at Verndale, Friday. Results from the contests were unavailable by press time.
