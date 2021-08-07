For Pat Schumer, things are about to come full circle.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Schumer will likely call his final balls and strikes as an umpire during the second weekend of Region 8C play in Upsala.
The Upsala native also began his umpiring and officiating career in the same city over 40 years ago.
“When Upsala first put up the softball field, my dad was in charge of it, and they always needed umpires, so I started doing it then,” Schumer said.
Schumer then officiated a number of intramurals as a student at St. Cloud State University, and he knew that this was something that he wanted to continue.
“I was never good enough to be a higher level player, and I wanted to stay involved in the game,” Schumer said. “In my mind I thought I was pretty good at it.”
Schumer’s biggest investment in officiating the game came in 1988, when he attended the Joe Brinkman Umpire School. Brinkman, a longtime Major League Baseball Umpire, is from Holdingford.
“You learn confidence, you learn how to handle situations,” Schumer said. “Going to that school helped me in all my sports.”
Of course he picked up some things along the way, as well.
“The thing that was my biggest change, or that helped me the most is, when I came out of official school in ‘88, I was full of piss and vinegar, and I had all the answers,” Schumer said. “I think I’ve developed into a guy, who is a little less of a hard ass, and more willing to work with players, and that’s what I think has helped me out the most.”
“I realized that there is a fine line between wanting to show everybody how smart you are, and not showing them how smart you are,” Schumer said.
Along with baseball, Schumer also officiated football and basketball, and he was involved in a number of big games in each sport.
He umpired the high school state tournament for baseball from 1988-1990. As the home plate umpire in 1990, at age 29, he was told he was the youngest to ever do it at that time.
The next time that he would take the field for a state umpire gig wasn’t until 2019, which also gave him another distinction — longest time between state appearances.
Schumer also umpired baseball college games from 1986-1991, and in the five years prior to COVID-19, worked over 100 baseball games per year between amateur baseball and high school.
“It is fun to interact with the players, the coaches and the different fans at different sites,” Schumer said. “I think I’m at a point where I may not get yelled at as much as some of the younger guys, because people have seen me around so much, and they just understand that it is not going to do us any good.”
Apart from the game of baseball, Schumer also worked the state tournament in football 12 times from 1988 to 2004, including the championship in 1992 and 1998. He also officiated college football from 1991-2000, including the national tournament in 1998.
As a basketball official, he worked the state tournament in 2005 and 2006.
So, with all of that history, why is Schumer calling it quits?
“I’ve always told myself that I’m going to get out one year early, as opposed to one year too late,” Schumer said. “I think it is still a situation that teams are saying, ‘Hi Pat, good to see you today,’ as opposed to ‘Oh crap, we got Pat today.’”
“I want to be able to do the best job I can for the game, and I just think that, well, I’m 60 now, and I’m at the age where I’m starting to not be able to do the things that the teams need done to cover the game properly,” Schumer said.
Speaking with Schumer, it is pretty easy to tell he cares. He gets very animated and excited when recalling games from his past, or what he has enjoyed. He also gets emotional when explaining why he is walking away.
“One of the things I’ve enjoyed over the years is seeing the kids playing now who are sons of people I grew up with,” Schumer said.
Some names Schumer metioned included Levi Beseman in Swanville, the Hanowskis in Sobieski, various children of Upsala players that he went to school with.
Another example of his dedication is that in the past six years, Schumer has driven from his home in Shoreview all the way up to this area for Victory League games, which sometimes is a two hour drive and over 100 miles.
“I knew at that point that they were short umpires up there, and my parents still lived in Upsala, and it was easy to stay at their place if I had a Saturday and Sunday set of games,” Schumer said.
Saturday night, Aug. 14 will be the last time that he’ll have to spend the night, at least with his umpire gear in tow.
