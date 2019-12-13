A busy week for the Upsala boys basketball team concluded with a come-from-behind victory over rival Swanville, 62-49, Tuesday.
The home team Cardinals started slow, while the visiting Bulldogs held an early lead that ballooned to double digits early in the second half.
However, behind the shooting of Levi Lampert (23 points), Upsala came back, and hit all its free throws at the end to close out the win.
Alex Roerick added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks to help the Upsala effort.
Nicholas Mettler finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
Prior to the win over Swanville, Upsala had lost its first three games of the season, including a 59-39 loss at Kimball, Dec. 5, and a 63-52 loss at Holdingford, Saturday, Dec. 7.
In the loss to Holdingford, the Huskers were led by senior Collin Prom, who had 12 points, while the Huskers’ leader was Aaron Welle, who had 21 points.
The game was closer than the score indicates, as the Cardinals led early in the second half, but the Huskers hit free throws down the stretch to cinch the win.
Holdingford also fell, 68-25, at Albany, Tuesday.
Swanville also fell to Brandon-Evansville, 76-60, Dec. 5.
Mettler led the team with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
The final area boys basketball contest was a 62-57 loss by Royalton at Milaca.
Despite a 20-rebound effort from Tristan Pekula, and a 12-point, five rebounds game from senior Ethan Walcheski, the Wolves were too much for the Royals, Dec. 6.
Royalton led by as much as eight, Milaca made a run in the final four minutes to clinch the victory.
Upsala (1-3) is at Onamia, Tuesday. Swanville (1-2) will host East Central, Monday. Royalton (1-1) is at home against Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday. Holdingford (1-1) is at home against Paynesville, Thursday.
