Upsala’s boys basketball team inched closer to a .500 season record after a 1-1 week.
The Cardinals began with a 71-55 victory at home against Isle, Jan. 10.
Junior center Jonny Mayer had a career-best day with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sophomore Levi Lampert added 17 points, seven boards and five assists. Junior Nick Herzog scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds.
The next contest was a Prairie Conference matchup against Osakis, Tuesday.
While the Silver Streaks won, 81-55, Upsala coach Joey Fuchs said that “the score doesn’t show how close the game was.”
Lampert was the Cardinals’ leader with 17 points to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Senior Alex Roerick added 12 points for Upsala.
In other conference action, the Swanville Bulldogs dropped a pair of games.
First up, the Bulldogs were bested by Osakis, 77-45, Jan. 9.
Sophomore Nicholas Mettler scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Swanville in the loss.
The next Bulldogs loss was at Browerville-Eagle Valley, 67-46.
Mettler was again the leader for Swanville, as he scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Swanville (3-8) will next be at home against Holdingford, Friday, Jan. 24.
Upsala (6-7) is set to travel to Pierz to play the Pioneers, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.