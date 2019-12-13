Two Royalton-Upsala wrestlers earned first place finishes at the Royals’ tournament in Andover, Dec. 7. Another two wrestlers hit milestone victories at the tournament.
First, freshman Will Gorecki (126) and senior Gage Louden (220) both earned first place finishes. Gorecki went 3-0, while Louden was 2-0.
Sophomores Gabe Gorecki and Jacob Leibold also had a big day as they hit 50 and 75 career wins, respectively. Gabe took third place at 160 after going 3-1, while Leibold was a runner-up after falling in the championship match at 145.
The Little Falls wrestling team was also busy over the weekend with a dual tournament at Chisago Lakes, Dec. 7.
However, first the Flyers competed in a triangular at Rocori, Dec. 5.
The Flyers split the match, topping Rocori, 45-30, but falling to Albany, 26-47.
Wrestlers who went 2-0 on the night included: Austin Litke (113), Joey Wilczek (120), Simon Pantzke (152) and Gabe Nagel (170).
The Flyers were again even, going 2-2, at the Chisago Lakes duals.
Little Falls beat Hibbing, 46-30, and the hosts, 60-22, but fell to St. Croix Falls, 29-51 and Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-49.
Litke again was undefeated with a pair of pins. Pantzke too was strong with four wins two via pin, one by tech fall and another by major decision. Nathaniel Kludt too was undefeated.
Nagel was undefeated with three pins and a forfeit.
Finally, the Pierz wrestling squad was at a tournament in Big Lake, Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Pioneers finished in ninth place overall after acquiring 73 points.
Senior Tanner Young led the Pioneers with a 2-1 day and a runner-up finish at 182 pounds. Sophomore Trevor Radunz finished in third place with a three pins at 120 pounds.
It will be a very busy wrestling week as RU, Pierz and Holdingford all wrestled in Brainerd Dec. 13-14, and then RU is at Parkers Prairie Tuesday, Pierz is at Ogilvie and Holdingford is at Albany, Tuesday.
Little Falls hosted a wrestling invite, Saturday, Dec. 14, as well.
