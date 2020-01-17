Little Falls’ boys and girls basketball team were swept in a boys/girls doubleheader at Albany, Jan. 10.
However, the Flyers both took on Zimmerman in a doubleheader, Tuesday, and the Flyer boys won, 61-54.
In the victory, the Flyers trailed, 28-26, at the break, but turned on the offense in the second half, including hitting 13 free throws.
Seniors Travis Wenzel and Alex Gwost each scored 20 points to lead the Little Falls effort. Gwost added eight rebounds as well.
Junior Luke Kush pulled down a team-best 13 rebounds and scored 11 points before fouling out of the game.
The Flyers girls basketball team was not as lucky, Tuesday. They were bested by the Thunder, 61-47.
Little Falls trailed by nine, 28-19 at the break, and could never get any momentum on the way to the loss.
Junior guard Taylor Jordan led Little Falls in the losing effort with 15 points including three made three-point shots.
Junior Sami Tembreull was the only other Flyer in double figures with 10 points.
In the losses to Albany, Jan. 10, the Flyer boys fell, 55-42, after the Huskies heated up from deep in the second half.
Little Falls actually led by as much as 10 in the first half, and trailed by just four, 27-23, at halftime.
However, Albany hit nine three pointers in 19 tries in the game, most of which came in the second half to expand their lead, and earn the win.
Kush was the Flyers’ top scorer with 13 points along with Gwost, who also had 13. Kush went 3-for-3 on three point shots. Gwost had 10 rebounds.
Despite a good start, the Flyer girls team was dispatched by a very strong Huskies squad, 75-34.
The game was within single digits for most of the first half until Albany pulled away late in the first, and eventually led 39-21 at the break.
Little Falls was unable to slow Albany down, and fell by 41.
Jordan led the Flyer offense with 12 points, including a pair of first half three pointers.
The Little Falls girls (1-11) are next at Mora, Tuesday, while the Flyer boys (4-5) are going to be at St. Cloud Apollo, Tuesday.
