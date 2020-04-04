A number of schools around the state are going to be turning on the lights on sports fields in the coming nights, and Morrison County schools are in on the trend.
The school's Twitters are using the #BetheLightMN to announce their intentions.
Some schools like Little Falls are going to turn their lights on for two hours every night.
According to a Flyer Activities Twitter post, LFCHS will turn on the football field lights from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting next week.
"Our purpose is twofold. First, the lights are a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are in our hearts and on our minds. Second, we would like to extend the window for our community to get some exercise" the post said.
Other schools like Pierz, are only turning their lights on from 20 minutes, from 9 p.m.-9:20 p.m., Monday, in honor of the class of 2020.
A release from Pierz Activities Director Dave Rocheleau stated: " As many of you heard schools across MN will be turning on their football lights on Monday night to give their students a "Ray of Hope" as we go on this Covid 19 Journey together. The Pierz District also wants to turn it into a Community "Ray of Hope" for our businesses, health workers, firemen, law enforcement, everyone in our Pierz community."
The Pierz football field along with Pierz Legion Park and softball fields that have lights will also be turning them on.
"We are asking residents if they want they could turn on their porch lights as well from 9 p.m.-9:20 p.m. as we all will get through this together," Rocheleau stated.
Swanville AD Aaron Gapinski also stated that the lights will be turned on Con Natvig Field and Lloyd Beseman Memorial Softball Field Monday as well.
