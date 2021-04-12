When the area senior track and field athletes last competed, they were sophomores in the spring of 2019.
Now two years removed from that last competition, it is bound to take a few meets for the players to attempt to recapture their form.
“We will see after a few meets what they can do and how well they compete - many of the seniors were contributors back when they were in 10th grade so we’re hoping they pick up where they left off,” said Holdingford boys head coach Kelly Kobernusz. “It will take some time to get their techniques and forms back but I’m sure they will do great things for our team.”
In Little Falls, girls head coach Matt Petrowitz is excited to have a solid number of athletes, including experience.
“Our underclassmen numbers are very high this year. I attribute that to our middle school program that does a wonderful job teaching our young students what it means to be a track athlete,” Petrowitz said. “(We) have some phenomenal upperclassmen as leaders to motivate each and every student athlete to work hard and improve.”
In Pierz, coach Craig Johnshoy expects the girls team to be strong, led by seniors Maraya Boser, Kloe Kapsner, Brekanda Lashinski, Madison Poster and Tori Mitchell.
“Our numbers on the girls side are very strong and we are looking forward to a great year,” Johnshoy said. “Our numbers are down some this year on the boys side, so we will be depending on the younger athletes to step up and help out.”
However, despite whatever the teams have going on, Upsala Swanville Area co-head coach Jim Drill said the athletes should be grateful.
“I just want our athletes to be thankful for the opportunity to compete and strive to get stronger and faster each day,” Drill said. “It is great just to be out and enjoying spring sports again!”
Questions for the Royalton track and field team were not answered by press time.
Meets that were set to open the season Thursday and Friday were canceled due to the wet conditions, so teams are now scheduled to open up the season the week of April 12.
Little Falls is set to compete at Foley, Tuesday.
Also set to compete Tuesday is Royalton at Maple Lake and Holdingford at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
USA is scheduled to open the season at Wadena-Deer Creek, Thursday.
Pierz’ first meet is now scheduled for Friday at Foley.
