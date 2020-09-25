Pierz head wrestling coach Skip Toops has gained momentum in a movement to try and convince the Minnesota State High School League and others that a wrestling season should happen in Minnesota.
Toops started a petition on change.org (to sign visit www.change.org/letthem wrestlemn) under the #let themwrestlemn, and it has ballooned to over 8,000 signatures. A Facebook group of the same name has more than 1,600 members.
“In the state of Minnesota we are in a fight to look out for the best interests of our student-athletes, and on Sept. 21 a major breakthrough happened with the MSHSL Board of Directors voting to reinstate football and volleyball,” Toops said. “Along with the #let themplaymn movement our goal with #letthem wrestlemn movement is to show the MSHSL that the state supports our student athletes’ quest in having a wrestling season this winter.”
The petition asks for a full wrestling season with an entire post season while following “reasonable health and safety accommodations,” in following the USA Wrestling “Return to the Mat Guidelines.”
It also says that the signee agrees to “abide by all reasonable rules, regulations and protocols for the health and safety of our wrestlers, established in conjunction with the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association, the Minnesota State High School League, the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and all other local and state entities pertaining to the participation in wrestling and related activities.”
Toops said that the tallest hurdle for wrestling to climb is perception.
“Wrestling is a very high contact sport. This is what makes everyone put it in the ‘high risk’ category. However, if you look at the facts wrestling might be the sport that is best suited to compete in a pandemic. An exposure is considered 15 minutes of continues exposure inside a 6-foot radius. Wrestling matches are only six minutes long. Wrestling has a very minimal number of contacts. In a dual a wrestler would only come in contact with one other athlete,” Toops said.
He continued, “In a typical practice a wrestler would come in contact with only two to three other athletes. Wrestling already does daily health screenings. As wrestling coaches we have a lot of experience dealing with health issues on a daily basis. Wrestling already disinfects our mats, equipment and practice room daily. In wrestling hygiene is a major emphasis with our athletes taking showers immediately after practices and competitions and our practice and competition gear being washed on a daily basis.”
He also mentioned that contact tracing would be easy to keep track of as the wrestlers know who they wrestled against, and that is well documented.
He has gotten support from other area wrestling coaches as well.
“Skip has been doing a great job promoting the sport of wrestling and creating a positive movement to make it happen,” said Royalton-Upsala head coach Terry Gorecki. “I feel more confident that we will be able to have some form of a wrestling season with the MSHSL moving football and volleyball back to fall seasons.”
The MSHSL decides on the fate of winter sports at their regular meeting, Thursday, Oct. 1.
