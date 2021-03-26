The Flyer Boys Hockey team received the No. 4 seed and will play the No. 5 seed Delano, on Tuesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. at the Excel Energy Center in the quarterfinal round.

The MDH requirements limit attendance to this game to a total of 250 spectators. All of Little Falls' allotted tickets to this game will be distributed to the team and their families. There are no tickets available to the general public.

Beginning April 1, the MDH requirements change. With a win on Tuesday, a limited number of tickets would be available for the semifinals and final games More information will be coming on Wednesday, March 31 pending the outcome of our game.

