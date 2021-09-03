Little Falls vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Little Falls quarterback Austin Neu, 10, looks for running room during the Flyers' 13-7 road loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday, Sept. 2.

 Photo by Zach Hacker

Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, Little Falls 7

Pierz 20, Holdingford 0 (Game played in Sauk Centre)

Upsala/Swanville Area 36, Maple Lake 0

Royalton 46, Minnewaska Area 0

