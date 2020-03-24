Forty years ago, the Little Falls girls basketball team won a state championship that kicked off a more than decade of success that is still relived by those that were a part of it.
“That team kicked off a decade of dominance,” said former Flyers coach Brad Laager. “That was the team that really started it all.”
The team, affectionaly known as “Cool and the Gang” after head coach Jerry Cool, jump started a run that lasted until 1991, where the Flyers girls went to seven state tournaments and won three state titles in the large school bracket.
“We had a feeling that since we were from out-state that we had to have these girls in the bst shape,” Laager said. “When it came down to playing three days in a row, our girls were ready for it.”
The Flyers had grueling three hour and longer practices, six days a week to prepare.
In 1980 led by co-captains Peggy Urbanski and Tina Keller, the Flyers went 24-1, and captured several firsts for the Little Falls program.
The 1980 team was the first in Flyer history to win a conference championship, in fact they were the first of any varsity sport to win a Central Lakes Conference title.
It was also the first region title for the Flyer girls program, the first trip to state and subsequently the first state trophy.
The season did not start slowly for the Flyers, as they dominated their first three opponents by significant margins.
However, in the fourth game, the Flyers were bested by St. Cloud Apollo, 67-59, in what would turn out to be their only loss of the season.
Following the loss, Little Falls went on a torrid streak through the schedule, running the table into the playoffs with 14 consecutive wins headed into the playoffs, including a revenge victory over Apollo, 67-65.
The two teams would meet again after the Flyers dispatched Rocori and Melrose in the first two rounds of regions, setting up another matchup in a south region championship rubber match.
The Flyers got the best of the Eagles, 55-48, entering into the region championship.
Little Falls won 58-48 over Detroit Lakes to eearn a state berth.
After a 47-40 win over Proctor, the Flyers survived a semifinal over Lindbergh, 58-53.
In the title game, “Cool and the Gang” earned a 50-42 win over Hill Murray.
“That win really got little girls excited about basketball in Little Falls,” Laager said. “That team propelled the program.”
Follwing the win, the team returned to state in 1981 and finished third. In 1984 and 1985, the Flyers won the state title, and the 1985 team went undefeated, the only team in school history to do so.
Along with Urbanski and Keller, LeeAnn Grosso, a junior in 1980 are all in the Little Falls Hall of Fame.
“That tells you what kind of impact that team had,” Laager said.
Grosso went on to star in college and then professionally before returning to Little Falls to become a teacher.
Keller, after studying physics at North Dakota State, became a professor of physics at the University of South Dakota.
A big staple of the Little Falls girls basketball teams of the 1980s was large crowds.
“To turn around and see 3,000 people in the gym was truly remarkable,” Laager said. “At state you would look behind the bench and from the floor to the top was a sea of purple.”
Though it has been 40 years, the ripple effects of a title is still felt throughout the Little Falls community.
If one listens, the sound of the fire trucks, carrying the championship team members into town, fans lining the street to welcome them home, can still be heard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.