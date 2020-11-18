Following Governor Walz' announcement of a COVID-19 "pause," ending sports for the four weeks, area high school sports teams have maneuvered their schedule to fit in a number of events tomorrow and Friday.
In football, the Section 6-3A playoff semifinal with Minnewaska has now become the Section 6-3A Championship against Albany at 6 p.m., Friday, in Sauk Centre.
USA's playoff game against No. 1 Mayer Lutheran has been moved to 6 p.m., Friday, at Mayer Lutheran.
In volleyball, Little Falls is participating in a four-team Section 8-2A playoff tournament. As the No. 4 seed, the Flyers play at top-seeded Pillager at 7 p.m., tomorrow. Staples plays at Perham. The winners and losers play each other at the high seed, Friday.
Pierz volleyball will still have its match at Holdingford tomorrow, and they added a match at home against Melrose at 7p.m., Friday.
