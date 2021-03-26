Surreal. That is the word that the Flyer players used to describe the feeling after Little Falls secured its first trip to the Class A State Hockey Tournament since 2012.
“Growing up in Little Falls you come here and see the banners, and all the legacies that are here, and it is finally great to get back there,” said Flyers goaltender Dane Couture.
Little Falls earned the right to compete at state after a 2-1 double overtime victory over the second-seeded Fergus Falls Otters in the Section 6A Championship at the Exchange Arena, Thursday.
Junior defenseman George Moore slapped in the game-winner from just inside the blue line with under four minutes to go in the second overtime, and the Flyers on the power play.
“I saw a wide open left side of the net,” Moore said. “It was amazing when that thing went in.”
Defensive teammate, and senior captain Joe Majerle had a bit of a delayed reaction after the goal.
“It took me a couple seconds, because I couldn’t process it,” Majerle said. “I saw the net move. I saw everyone go crazy, and then I made sure to throw my helmet and gloves off and charge that fan section.”
“I’m just happy that one of us could bury one,” Majerle said. “Shout out to George (Moore) for clutching up on the power play.”
For Couture, he could do little but sit back and pray.
“I could see a little bit of the open net on the one side, and I was just praying to God he was going to put it in there,” Dane said. “I saw the red light go on, and saw him skate over and I knew we were going to the tourney.”
The goal meant even more after Little Falls hit three posts (two by Moore) in the first overtime, including twice on the power play.
“It was frustrating, but we knew that we had to keep going, keep working to beat these guys,” Moore said. “They were coming a us hot.”
“It was unbelievably frustrating, but we knew that if we kept going, something has got to go our way,” Majerle said.
Lo and behold, it did in the end.”
Little Falls held an early lead in the contest after sophomore Matt Filippi scored on assists from Hayden Johnson and Nicholas Stevens in the first period.
Neither team was able to find the back of the net for some time, despite a number of strong chances.
That is until the Otters tied the game in the third period.
All three of the Flyers said the credit for being able to stick it out in the long game came from the coaches pushing conditioning all season.
“It is all mental by that part of the game, but I’d also thank the coaches for always pushing and conditioning us,” Dane said. “They are always making sure we are skating and finishing our drills, because that is what it came down to.”
“We were gassed, but luckily we condition well all year, and everyone kept fighting,” Moore said.
The Flyers are looking forward to a state tournament that is a long time in the making for a program that had gotten comfortable at the Excel Energy Center.
“I think the boys are excited, because we’ve worked forever for this,” Dane said. “There was a lot of hype for us. They always said, ‘this is the group,’ and we did. We buried it, and now we’re going to the tourney.”
Dane is a senior and the son of head coach Tony Couture, who has confirmed that he will hang it up following his 28th season.
It won’t be without one more run for a state title.
Something that Dane remembers when he was in elementary.
“My dad being the coach, I was always down there with the guys, and I don’t know what it feels like to be a player down there, but I do know what it feels like to be a family member, and it is just amazing,” Dane said. “Even though it maybe isn’t the same old state tournament that we have every year, it is still going to mean the world to us.”
Dane’s performance was a big part of the win. The senior stopped 47-of-48 shots that found their way to him in the win.
Little Falls received the No. 4 seed, and will play No. 5 Delano-Litchfield in the first round of state, Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Excel Energy Center.
“We’ve been waiting 10 years for this opportunity, and it finally came together as a team,” Majerle said.
Moore reminds his teammates that the Flyers are not finished.
“It is a relief, but it isn’t done yet,” Moore said. “We have three games to win at state. “We just need keep working, keep grinding, keep the positivity on the bench.”
In the end, Majerle was at a loss.
“Words can’t explain how excited I am,” Majerle said.
