The Swanville girls volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory in, 3-1, over Ogilvie, Tuesday.
The Bulldogs earned wins in sets one, three and four, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23, but dropped the second set 25-13.
“The girls have been juggling different line-ups the past few weeks due to missing players on the team, overall I feel that they are keeping their momentum strong and really trying hard out there,” said head coach Tressa Geschwill. “As a coach, I appreciate all the hard work I see from them.”
Abby Bryce and Rebekah Muhlenkamp had eight kills each to lead the Swanville attack. Libero Mackenzie Morris had a team-best 18 digs. Lauren Miller had two aces on 23 successful serves, and also led the team with 16 set-assists.
Swanville also played a last-minute game against Milaca, Monday.
The Bulldogs were bested by the Wolves, 3-1.
Milaca won a pair of close sets to start the match 25-21 and 25-23, but Swanville took the third set, 25-19. However, the Wolves closed out the match with a 25-21 win in set four.
Morris had another strong game defensively with 34 digs. Lily Peterson was good at the service line with 18 successful serves and two aces. Miller added 17 set-assists.
In other volleyball action, Royalton and Upsala were both bested in matches.
The Royals were beat in four sets against Paynesville, Nov. 5.
The Bulldogs won 25-19 and 25-15 in the first two sets, but Royalton eeked out a third set, 26-24. Paynesville took the fourth set to earn the win, 26-24.
Senior Anna Meemken had a team-best 14 kills, while freshman Hannah Krueger had 27 digs to lead the Royals. Shelby Hovland had 16 set-assists.
The Royals were also bested by Maple Lake, 3-0, Tuesday.
Meemken had seven kills in the loss.
Upsala was bested 3-0 by Osakis, Nov. 5.
