In order to inject a little fun into families’ Easter weekend, and while they are at home away from school, Swanville teacher and Activities Director, Aaron Gapinski, and his business partner Mike Chuba, a Mid-State phy ed teacher, came up with a friendly competition.
After posting side by side videos of the pair making no look shots while facing away from a basketball hoop on their lawn mowers, Yard Barbers, challenged the Swanville area to submit their most creative and best trick shots.
“I was originally thinking that I was going to have my sixth grade phy ed class come up with a trick shot of some sort for their phy ed grade for this week,” Gapinski said. “Then after thinking about it, I decided it would be fun to have it promoted throughout the school and community. After visiting with Mike, he agreed and we decided to make it somewhat of a contest to add to the excitement of it.”
The response was great, and in just a matter of a few days they had 19 submissions, 15 from students, three from district workers and their families and even one from a parent.
“I was very impressed with all of the trick shots submitted. I think the kids (and some adults) had their creative minds going and it was fun to see what they came up with,” Chuba said.
With all the great submissions, Gapinski and Chuba decided that it would be too difficult to make a decision, and the pair of winners of a $25 Swanville gift certificate were drawn at random.
In the end, submissions by Nora Schafer and Lauren and Isaac Miller were chosen at random as the winners.
Nora, a kindergartner at Swanville, submitted a slow motion video of a big dunk on a trampoline hoop. The Millers both dribbled a basketball out to the three point line and shot it backwards, making it at the same time. Lauren is a freshman, and Isaac is in fifth grade.
“The shots were very impressive and creative. We hoped it gave everyone a chance to forget about things for a while and just have some fun,” Gapinski said.
Chuba said his favorite shot was submitted by a parent, Izaak Schafer, who tossed a basketball off of the family’s 30-foot silo into a hoop on the ground some 100 feet or more away and made it.
“Climbing a silo and making a basket by one of the student’s parents was the most impressive for me. One, I’m afraid of heights and then making it from that distance was impressive,” Chuba said.
Other shots included no look shots, shooting off of ladders, Frisbees, a leaf blower, a long distance baseball throw into a ball bucket,
shooting from a moving car, a basketball shot over a house, hitting a flying soccer target.
One of the most unique shots came from sixth grader Brody Kircher, who used a crossbow to knock over a tire, which pressed a clay target thrower, tossing the clay into the air, as he grabbed a shot gun (facing safely down range) and obliterated the clay.
The names and grades of the students who submitted shots include: Ayla Sandelin, fourth grade; Alex Karnes, sixth grade, Hunter Moore, seventh grade, Addison and Lydia Hudalla, fourth grade; Morgan Bellefeuille, eighth grade; Isaac Gapinski, fifth grade; Zach Gapinski, seventh grade; Caden Beseman, seventh grade; Kenedee Chuba, eighth grade and Will Schafer, third grade.
Others who submitted were fourth grade teacher Neal Weisz and his son Austin, who is in college, and office secretary Carol Dold.
“I think it gave them special time with their family that’s needed during this difficult time. I think it also gave them confidence that they can set a goal and accomplish that goal if they put their time in. This is a skill that’s needed in everyday life,” Chuba said.
Gapinski said that a future trick shot challenge could happen, perhaps over Easter break in 2021.
He also wanted to thank all who entered submissions.
“We hope that everyone had fun coming up with a plan,” Gapinski said. “We also wanted to make sure that the certificates were for Swanville businesses to help them out during this difficult time.”
Watch the videos on the Swanville School's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Swanville486/
