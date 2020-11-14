Swanville High School announced its Athletes of the Month for September and October. For September, the volleyball Athlete of the Month is Mackenzie Morris, and the football Athlete of the Month is Cooper Thieschafer. For October, the volleyball Athlete of the Month is Sydney VanRisseghem and the football Athlete of the Month is Haden Chuba.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching Mackenzie Morris the last three years. It has been an absolute treat watching her learn and grow on and off the court. The one thing that has remained constant is her exemplary attitude, and modeling of what a true team player is. She has outstanding focus, drive, and the natural ability to read a volleyball court,” said Coach Tressa Geschwill. “Her athletic ability shows strongly as the libero of the volleyball team. She is one of three captains this year and is more than deserving of the recognition of Athlete of the Month.”
VanRisseghem is one of two senior captains on the volleyball team this season.
“Her exceptional leadership skills have been a vital piece of this year’s team. Not only is she a leader but she is the most supportive team player we have. She is always there to give positive feedback to the other girls or keep them going with encouraging words when needed,” Geschwill said. “She has been a great girl to watch play, always striving to give nothing but her best on the court as well as off. I appreciate her positivity, and will miss her next year but know she has a very bright future ahead of her. She is a hard worker and a smart young lady. I consider myself lucky to have such a well-rounded athlete on our team, and wish her nothing but the best for what lies ahead.”
Thieschafer is a junior this year for the Patriots, a two-year starter on the offensive line, but also starts this year on the defensive line.
“Cooper has been the glue that holds the line together and makes sure everyone knows what they are doing. The most impressive thing about Cooper’s success, is that last year he had knee surgery that laid him up from November until this past summer,” said Coach Jay Loven.
Chuba is a senior wide receiver and free safety for the Patriots. He has caught 17 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, while compiling 22 tackles and one interception on defense.
“Haden played a key role in the week three victory over BBE. Haden was also voted as a captain this year, which shows his leadership on the team,” Loven said.
