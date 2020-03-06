Little Falls junior Gabe Nagel went into the Class 3A state title match at 170 pounds with perfection in his grasp for a second straight season.
Nagel pinned all three of his opponents leading up to the title match against Waconia’s Max McEnelly.
“When you can pin your way into the championship match, you are doing all right for yourself,” said Flyers head coach Mike Hendrickson. “Unfortunately, his championship opponent was doing the same on the other side of the bracket.”
In that title match, the 87-match streak that Nagel carried was snapped after McEnelly took down Nagel in the first overtime period.
It was only the second time during the streak that Nagel was taken down according to Hendrickson.
“After both guys being so explosive in earlier rounds, it was a very passive championship match,” Hendrickon said. “(It was) 1-1 heading into OT. McEnelly was able to get the sudden death take down for the win.”
In the opening round, Nagel pinned Andover’s Mitchell Nowland in the third round.
A first-round pin of Mannix Morgan of Mounds View followed in the quarterfinals.
In the semis, Nagel pinned opponent Josh Oathoudt of Faribault 15 seconds into the second period.
Following the state tournament finish, the Minnesota Gopher-commit is already looking toward his senior season according to his coach.
“Gabe will be back with a vengeance next year,” Hendrickson said.
Nagel’s season ended with a 41-1 record.
One other Flyers wrestler also competed at state: sophomore Austin Litke at 106 pounds.
As it often goes in the state tournament, Litke was the victim of a tough draw, falling to the eventual fifth place finisher, Jeremiah Vanacker of Forest Lake by an 11-3 major decision.
Vanacker then lost in the quarterfinals to Zachary Silvis, knocking Litke out of the tournament.
“Austin had a tough draw as it turned out, Hendrickson said. “Obviously (it was) a great experience for him. He is already hungry for next year.”
Litke’s season ends with a 34-4 record.
The state tournament means the end of the season for a Flyers wrestling team that went below .500 in duals as a team at 9-18.
“We were very disappointed with our team results this year. We had a young squad with only one senior — Simon Pantzke,” Hendrickon said. “He will be missed, however we have everybody else coming back for next season, and our record was below .500 and we are not accustomed to that.”
